Senior Lecturer, Finance School of Business, Law and Entrepreneurship, Swinburne University of Technology

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Dr Jason Tian holds a PhD in Finance from La Trobe University and dual honours degrees in Finance and Econometrics from Monash University.

His research interests include empirical investment and retail investor trading, financial market microstructure and information flow as well as fixed income securities. His research and insights have been published in top-tier finance and economics journals.

Before joining Swinburne, Jason worked as a Senior Economist across various Departments and Agencies within the Victorian Government. His experience and expertise have spanned across areas such as macroeconomics and revenue forecasting, property tax, economic evaluations and modelling for major state infrastructures as well as social procurement policies. Before joining the Victorian Government, Jason also worked as a Quantitative Analyst at Macquarie Group looking at issues related to financial market trading, executions as well as market qualities.

–present Senior Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology

2019 La Trobe University, PhD in Finance

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