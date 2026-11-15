MENAFN - The Conversation) Mary Shelley's The Last Man (1826) is widely seen as the first post-apocalyptic novel. Recently, 81-year-old author M. John Harrison has just become the first science-fiction author to win the Booker Prize with The End of Everything. Set a few decades from now, it sees a British population coming to grips with a mysterious, threatening alien presence.

In post-apocalyptic fiction – a subset of speculative fiction (or spec fic for short) – the author focuses on a“what if” question, using it to build a world. The“what if” is usually an issue of the present, letting the author critique the now through an imagined future. In 2026, there's no shortage of“what ifs” to zero in on – so no wonder the genre is having a moment. Climate change, future pandemics and socioeconomic inequality are all fertile ground for post-apocalyptic fiction.

These kinds of novels are a chance for us to reflect. As philosopher Danielle Celermajer suggests:“speaking the feared future, and being present with each other to how desperately we do not want it”.

Many writers, critics and psychologists have noted the risks of creating“paralysing despair” or hopelessness within climate fiction. Ideally, writers should strike a balance: speaking to the feared future and critiquing the present, while thinking about how we might generate a sense of agency and resistance to these same looming threats.

The end-of-the-world scenarios in these six iconic novels range from plague (supernatural and biological) to scorched-earth capitalism. Human responses include a travelling Shakespeare troupe and fleeing menacing wastelands. Some of these novels are hopeful, some despairing – but they're all thought-provoking, brilliant reads.

1. Oryx and Crake, Margaret Atwood

Margaret Atwood has long been the queen of spec fic, ruling over both dystopias (The Handmaid's Tale ) and the post-apocalyptic. Oryx and Crake (2003) is the first book in her Maddaddam trilogy. The use of language and imagery throughout the trilogy is beautiful, blurring the line between literary and genre fiction.

Oryx and Crake is told from the perspective of Snowman, a narrator who occupies a near-future altered beyond recognition by the effects of bioengineering and the ravages of a plague. As he tells us his story, Snowman explores ruins of a human world reclaimed by nature, searching for fresh water and tinned food, all the while keeping an eye out for mutants.

At its core, the novel is a capitalist critique, particularly of the slippery slope that occurs when society is guided by corporate greed – and we allow technology to advance unchecked.

While the first novel sets the scene, and veers into the dangerous territory of hopelessness, the rest of the trilogy raises questions of how we might rebuild and find community – at the bottom of that slippery slope.

2. The Road, Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy is another 21st-century literary heavyweight. Known largely for his western novels, The Road (2006) marks a shift into the post-apocalyptic.

McCarthy does not identify a specific cause for the collapse of society and the biosphere, but presents a vision of a cold world, blanketed in ash. He invokes possible fallout and a nuclear winter, or even a volcanic eruption, such as that of Mount Tambora, which spawned the“year without summer” in 1816 and reportedly led to the writing of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Of all the books on this list, it may be the most brutal. The narrative follows a father and son as they travel across the United States, the threats of starvation and cannibalism constant companions on their journey. It is a story that focuses entirely on survival, and what happens when humans pursue it to a point of no return.

This may be an example of a novel giving into paralysing despair, but McCarthy's writing is as stunning as it is violent. It's a must-read for those seeking to understand the genre.

3. The Passage, Justin Cronin

The Passage (2010) is an epic. The first in a trilogy of the same name, it takes us from Day Zero of the outbreak of a virus - from a US military base, of course - a century into the future. Society has been reshaped and humans now live in small, fortified colonies - while our major cities have fallen to ruin - under the constant threat of attack from“virals”, which blend the mythology of both zombies and vampires.

Cronin has said the idea came after his daughter asked him to write a story about“a girl who saves the world”. This archetype of the“magical child” is common. (Another example is the zombie television franchise, The Last of Us.) But the device allows a vehicle for a kind of supernatural hope. In The Passage books, this is the character of Amy, who acts as a rallying point for the other protagonists.

The series also asks interesting questions about exactly how we might behave, and how we might band together and form communities in an unrecognisable world.

4. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel

Twenty years after the“Georgia Flu” sweeps across the United States, a troupe of actors and musicians known as the Travelling Symphony make their way around the Great Lakes, performing Shakespeare to small communities of survivors.

This is the future Emily St John Mandel imagines in Station Eleven (2014). While horrifying in its way, unlike the supernatural The Passage (acknowledged as an inspiration), Station Eleven is perhaps the most believable apocalypse – particularly after the COVID-19 years.

It is a beautifully written book – quiet, in a way few apocalyptic texts are. It's also a meditation on what it means to continue being human after everything else is gone. It celebrates art and storytelling.

And if The Road might be viewed as an interrogation of the lengths we'll go to for survival, Station Eleven is an imagining of what we'll do to continue living.

5. Juice, Tim Winton

A man and child flee across a wasteland. Eventually, they seek shelter in a mine shaft, where they are immediately taken prisoner by the“Bowman”. Over the following pages, our unnamed narrator tells his story, his saga of survival in a world scorched by petro-capitalism, and his time with the Service, hunting down the descendants of the oligarchs who burned the world.

Juice (2024) is a capitalist critique of the same ilk as Atwood. This work of climate fiction imagines an Australia perhaps dangerously close to our own. Though brutal, it's less unforgiving than The Road. It celebrates storytelling and human connection in the same way as Station Eleven.

The narrator's story is a plea for his life – and that of his child companion. It is an appeal to the Bowman's humanity, and the possibility of a life and future beyond the violent present.

6. The Stand, Stephen King

The Stand was originally released in 1978; an extended edition added significantly to the story in 1990. It's so influential, when The Passage was first released, some thought it might be King writing under a pseudonym.

An epic fantasy set in late-1970s America, The Stand sees the survivors of“Captain Trips” - another weaponised pandemic gone rogue - facing off in a battle of good and evil.

Complete with supernatural (if not divine) intervention on both sides, it's a great introduction to King's fictional universe.