Senior Lecturer in Creative Practice and Public Humanities, The University of Melbourne

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Seth Robinson is a writer, producer, and academic.

He is the author of Welcome to Bellevue (2020), the first full-length novel from Grattan Street Press. His work has featured in publications such as The Saturday Paper, Kill Your Darlings, Aurealis Magazine, TEXT, Meniscus, The Ultimo Prize Anthology, and The Mascara Literary Review, among others.

Seth has a keen interest in non-traditional research outputs, particularly in considering the relationship between research and its translation, creative practice, the applied humanities, and public engagement. In 2024 he was the winner of 'The Writing Prize', for Killing Murray Darling, a short story that translated the research of Dr Anna Kosovac and interrogated the media's responsibilities in reporting on climate change.

Seth completed his PhD in Creative Writing at the University of Sydney, for which he was awarded the Felix Meyer Scholarship (2025). His project explored questions of creative practice, and how writers might employ or interrogate particular narrative structures to address grand challenges.

He holds a Graduate Certificate in University Teaching (2024), and a Master of Creative Writing, Publishing and Editing (2018) from the University of Melbourne, as well as a Bachelor of Arts from the Australian National University (2014).

Seth currently works as Creative Producer for the Melbourne Public Humanities Initiative (MPHI). He is the creator of Unfolded, a podcast which he co-hosts with novelist Tony Birch. Unfolded pairs audio-fictions with in-depth author interviews.

Seth sits on the board of Going Down Swinging, and is a guest reviewer on ABC Radio National's The Bookshelf. He regularly appears at Australian writers festivals, and conferences.

You can find out more about Seth and his work at

–present Lecturer, Professional Communications, Public Humanities & Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne

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