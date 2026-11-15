MENAFN - The Conversation) Nearly two thirds of households in remote First Nations communities do not have access to free-to-air TV, due to issues with the satellite service that delivers television where normal broadcasts are unavailable.

The latest report from the Mapping the Digital Gap project also shows the use of online streaming is on the rise. But here too access can be limited and often unaffordable for First Nations people in remote communities.

Without access to free-to-air TV, spending on pre-paid mobile data may rise, mobile services can become overloaded. People may also depend more on unreliable sources of news and information.

These findings are based on visits we made to 11 remote communities in 2025 and 2026. They build on research conducted since 2022 covering digital access, affordability, digital ability and access to media and information services.

Why free-to-air TV matters

First Nations radio and TV services, such as NITV and Indigenous Community TV, provide trusted, place-based and relevant news, information and language content. Yet access to these services is restricted by issues with VAST, broadcast maintenance, and the changing ways audiences access news.

The Australian government has committed to ensuring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples achieve equal levels of digital inclusion by 2026. This means they would have access to information and services enabling participation and informed decision-making about their own lives.

The VAST service

In many remote communities, people access free-to-air TV via the federal government's Viewer Access Satellite Television (VAST) service.

VAST began rolling out in 2010 as analogue TV broadcasts were switched off in favour of digital. Direct-to-home satellite equipment was installed in most remote First Nations households from 2011 to 2013. This replaced community broadcasting in many sites.

However, households now have to maintain this equipment. Failure of set-top boxes is common due to power surges. Smart cards needed for access are also often removed. Satellite dishes and cabling also fail due to damage or deterioration.

Radio and VAST services rely on satellite connectivity. Extreme weather conditions such as cyclones, storms and heavy cloud cover can also affect satellite connections. This can leave households without information services during weather emergencies.

A system breaking down – and it's hard to repair

In remote communities, technical support typically comes from regional centres which makes maintenance more difficult and costly. A new set-top box typically costs between $400 and $600 in local stores, which can be a significant cost. People also report difficulties with activating smart cards.

We found 63% of our survey respondents had no access to free-to-air TV, up from 50% in 2022. Some remote communities report an even higher than average failure rate of VAST set-top boxes.

In Ampilatwatja, only 24% of VAST TV services were working. Results were similar in Pipalyatjara and Kalka (both 25%), despite satellite dish upgrades on houses in remote South Australia by Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Housing. VAST TV rates were also low for Utju (32%), Maningrida (34%) and Woorabinda (38%) in 2026, with Warakurna also on 34% in 2025.

In October, the First Nations Digital Inclusion Advisory Group called for upgrades to VAST services and a return to community broadcasting.

Community-led solutions

To improve free-to-air TV access, two small communities have initiated community-led solutions to reduce set-top box costs and card activation issues.

In Oak Valley, where local staff assist residents to activate set-top boxes, 64% of residents have access to TV services in 2026. In Punmu, the community provides residents set-top boxes with pre-activated smart cards at wholesale prices, and we found 82% of survey respondents have working VAST TV services in 2026, up from 62% in 2025.

Drawing on previous research from the Mapping the Digital Gap project, the NT government recently funded a three-year trial upgrade of TV broadcasting in three Central Australian regional councils. This provides a pilot case study for a potential national upgrade program.

The latest report's findings also highlight that households are taking up fixed broadband rapidly, up from 8% in 2025 to 32% in 2026, including 24% with Starlink services. This suggests people want to access TV and other digital content on demand, and streaming services are becoming more popular across communities as local media services become more limited.

Overall, there remains a high reliance on prepaid data in remote communities with 93% owning or sharing a mobile phone and 98% of these on pre-paid plans. Despite the high fixed broadband uptake, an average of 88% of communications spending in remote First Nations households goes to prepaid mobile recharges.

A federal government-funded rollout of free community-wide Wi-Fi networks to 23 remote communities across Australia since 2024-25 is helping to address access and affordability challenges in those sites. A second-phase rollout to 52 communities and homelands is also under way.

These and other initiatives led by governments, industry and communities are helping to close the digital gap for remote First Nations communities.

The authors would like to acknowledge co-authors Julian Thomas, Jenny Kennedy, Leah Hawkins, Yee Man Louie, Alison Barton, Shane Bawden and Lauren Ganley for their work on the 2026 Mapping the Digital Gap Outcomes Report.