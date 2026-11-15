Principal Research Fellow, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University

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Daniel is a Principal Research Fellow at RMIT University leading the four-year 'Mapping the Digital Gap' research project on digital inclusion in remote First Nations communities. Daniel was previously General Manager of national peak body First Nations Media Australia, previously Indigenous Remote Communications Association, from 2012-20. From 2001-2010, Daniel managed remote media organisation Ngaanyatjarra Media, coordinating media, telecommunications and digital inclusion programs for 15 communities across WA's Ngaanyatjarra Lands. His career began in the film industry in Perth and Sydney since 1991. In 2015, Daniel completed a Research PhD on evaluation and policy development of remote Indigenous media and communications.



2021–present Senior research fellow, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology

2020–2021 Archiving Project Manager, First Nations Media Australia

2012–2020 General Manager, First Nations Media Australia 2001–2010 Manager, Ngaanyatjarra Media



2015 Murdoch University, PhD

1998 Australian Film, Television and Radio School, BA Film and Television (Cinematography)

1991 Curtin University, Post-graduate Diploma in Communications (Film & TV) 1988 Curtin University, Bachelor of Applied Science (Mulitdisciplinary)

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