MENAFN - The Conversation) Channel 4 has announced its decision to cancel the reality TV show Married at First Sight UK (Mafs UK). It is the show that saw couples matched by relationship experts who were then wed in faux commitment ceremonies upon meeting for the first time.

The cancellation is the result of a BBC Panorama investigation in May 2026 which drew, among other sources, upon research by myself and colleagues at ReCARETV. Our project comprises more than 120 interviews with broadcasting executives, commissioners, production workers and reality TV participants.

The Panorama investigation highlighted accounts from former Mafs UK participants who came forward to journalists and our research team with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct during production. Even with strict anonymity protections in place, many still found it difficult to speak to us. Often, reality television participants do not realise that signing a confidentiality clause does not legally prevent them from speaking out about harm.

Change happens when people are finally heard and believed. Yet this places enormous pressure on already traumatised people to articulate their experiences and fit their narratives into available avenues for complaint. Having listened to these accounts, and heard their fears that others will suffer the same harm, Channel 4's decision to end the show is a welcome step.

Yet, I wonder how that decision to cancel Mafs UK can be squared with the findings of Channel 4's external reviews. Shared with the public on November 5, the reports found that the show did not break Ofcom's broadcasting code and that it could“reasonably continue” with some extra measures in place.

For someone who experienced severe harm during production, waiting for Channel 4's reports only to hear that the broadcaster's practices met expected standards is potentially re-traumatising. Learning that the show could have continued would have made this harder to bear.

Compliance and responsibility

My ReCARETV colleagues and I have spent the last three years researching care in reality and unscripted TV production (our final report From Compliance to Care, is forthcoming). To us, it is not surprising that the show's protocols were found to be compliant with the code.

This demonstrates that an emphasis on protocols, compliance and robust paperwork is not enough to protect people from harm. Our research shows that the realities of television production – specifically a fast-paced drive for drama and the conditions of a precarious, freelance workforce – frequently undermine these intentions.

The reasonable measures that are mentioned in the external review of Mafs UK for Channel 4 include installing CCTV in all rooms, the use of safe words and extra lockable bolts on bedrooms and bathrooms, among other suggestions which aim to take the pressure off the risks of intimacy.

Presumably, if Channel 4's decision is still to cancel the show, this is because Mafs UK is now either too difficult to make, or changes would sufficiently diminish its popularity.

It seems that these responses to compliance and new safety measures disavow any acknowledgement that the show's high pressure in production around sexual intimacy was essentially unsafe. Once again the TV industry is resisting any reasonable understanding of harm and reinforcing the exceptionalism of TV as a space where boundaries are pushed in the interests of creative freedom.

Ofcom's response

Ofcom's response after waiting for the Channel 4 reviews has been to offer more guidance to which broadcasters should“have regard”. These include some welcome considerations such as a more developed model of ongoing consent, allowing participants some access to family and friends away from the show and ensuring that background checks are completed in time.

These are all recommendations my research colleagues and I welcome and are supported by findings in our data that were shared with Ofcom over the summer. But the Ofcom guidance also introduces something new which is the mention of the“conduct” of participants. Our research suggests that participants are regularly issued codes of conduct on reality shows and the external Channel 4 report suggests heavier sanctions for participants breaking such codes. This sends a message about participants' own responsibility.

Our research shows a major flaw in how duty-of-care compliance is sometimes built. Too often, it becomes a tick-box exercise designed to shield broadcasters from complaints, rather than protect participants from harm.

The ReCARETV research found that a common practice in reality TV is the so-called“talk of doom”, in which mental health professionals warn participants of worst-case scenarios to secure their consent. Rather than helping contributors understand how production and editing actually work, this approach shifts responsibility from the broadcaster onto the individual. Similarly, our concern with how the industry and regulators have responded to the trauma on Mafs UK is that they disperse responsibility for the harm, rather than owning it directly.

Ofcom, as a post-broadcast regulator, cannot offer any compensation to participants even if their complaint is upheld. There is still no formal space to protect participants who take part in reality shows.

Read more: How unions could help reality TV cast and crew win better pay and working conditions

My research colleagues and I welcome the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, which is now formally recognised in Parliament as the independent whistleblowing body for film, TV, music and theatre – and the first to formally recognise reality TV participants within the creative industries. Still, change cannot rely only on people speaking out. The industry must also confront its own systemic failures and accept ethical responsibility.

The question should not just be about whether a show is compliant, but whether it is ethical, safe and humane.