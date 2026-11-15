Professor in Media and Cultural Studies, Aston University

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Helen Wood is Professor of Media and Cultural Studies in the Department of Sociology and Policy at Aston University, Birmingham UK.

She is author of numerous books and articles on reality television including Reality Television and Class (2011) and Reacting to Reality Television: Audience, Performance and Value (2012) with Beverley Skeggs. She was parliamentary adviser to the 2019 DCMS Inquiry into reality television and is Principal Investigator of the AHRC-funded project 'Re-CARETV: Reality Television, Working Practices and Duties of Care' (2023-2026).



2023–present Professor, Aston University 2019–2022 Professor, Lancaster University

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