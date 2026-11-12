Gps Are Now 'Prescribing' Time In Nature. Is It Likely To Improve Your Health?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Imagine visiting your GP for your physical or mental health and leaving with a prescription to spend more time outdoors.

This is becoming a reality in Australia, with the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners recently endorsing resources to help doctors recommend spending time in nature.

The advice includes spending 20 minutes a day noticing the natural world – whether that's walking through a park, listening to birds or wildlife gardening.

Spending time in nature has recognised health benefits. But does a doctor's recommendation actually mean people are more likely to experience those benefits?

What do we know about nature and health?

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have long recognised the importance of connection to Country for health and wellbeing. This connection encompasses relationships with land, waters, culture, community and identity.

Over recent decades, researchers have investigated whether spending time in nature can benefit our physical and mental health. But the strength of evidence varies depending on the activity and health outcome being measured.

A recent review assessed the evidence for nature prescribing on mental health. The reviewers examined 47 trials with almost 3,800 participants, including nature walks, outdoor exercise and gardening. Of these, 17 found significant improvements in mental health compared with control groups, particularly for depression, anxiety and stress.

A further 15 studies found some benefits, although these were less consistent. The researchers concluded that nature-based activities show promise for improving mental health, but more rigorous studies are needed to understand their longer-term benefits.

There may also be benefits for physical health. A review of 22 studies examining forest-based activities found improvements in blood pressure, heart rate variability and cortisol, a hormone associated with stress.

However, findings for blood glucose, or blood sugar, were less consistent.

So how much time should we spend outdoors?

A recommendation of two hours per week comes largely from a study involving almost 20,000 adults in England.

People who spent at least two hours in nature each week were more likely to report good health and wellbeing than those who spent no time in nature.

However, this was an observational study. It found an association between nature exposure and health, rather than demonstrating that two hours of nature causes better health.

The amount of time needed to experience benefits may vary between people, and we don't yet know whether there is an ideal amount of time for everyone.

Does prescribing nature actually work?

This is where things become more complicated.

Nature prescribing is a form of social prescribing. This is a way health professionals encourage patients to participate in activities that support their health and wellbeing.

A nature prescription might involve recommending regular park walks, community gardening or participation in a local conservation group.

But there's an important difference between knowing that spending time in nature can benefit health and knowing whether a GP's recommendation helps people experience those benefits.

Research into nature prescribing is growing, with programs such as Canada's PaRx and Park Rx America in the United States providing examples of how health professionals can encourage patients to spend time outdoors.

England's green social prescribing multi-site trial enabled more than 8,000 participants to access nature-based activities. Community link workers also supported referred patients to engage with local activities. Participants reported significant improvements in their mental health.

A review of 92 studies also found nature prescribing delivered by health or social professionals improved participants' blood pressure and mental health, and increased the number of steps they took each day.

The evidence for nature prescribing remains limited by differences in how programs are delivered, how referrals are provided, and how outcomes are measured.

It's difficult to know whether improvements come from spending time in nature, increased physical activity, social connection, or the additional encouragement provided by a health professional.

There are also challenges for GPs. Not all doctors are familiar with the evidence for nature prescribing or know which local activities and services are available to their patients.

Without this knowledge, it can be difficult to turn a recommendation to spend more time outdoors into practical advice that patients can follow.

What would make nature prescribing successful?

Recommending time outdoors might sound straightforward. But following that advice isn't equally easy for everyone.

Some people have access to safe and welcoming local parks. But someone working long hours, managing a disability or living in an area with limited quality green space may face greater challenges.

This means nature prescribing needs to consider people's circumstances, preferences and access to suitable outdoor environments.

Research also suggests successful clinician-led referrals require:

local knowledge of nature-based activities confidence that recommended activities are safe and accessible for their patients alignment with patients' interests.

It may also require more than a conversation during a GP appointment.

Connecting patients with local walking groups, community gardens or other structured activities such as conservation volunteering could help turn a recommendation into something practical.

Our research is currently exploring how nature prescribing might work in everyday health care.

So should we follow a nature prescription?

Spending time in nature is generally accessible and can offer benefits for physical, mental and social wellbeing.

The the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners' endorsement of nature prescribing is an opportunity for GPs to discuss these benefits with patients.

But we still need stronger evidence about whether nature prescribing itself improves health outcomes, which patients benefit most and how to make it work in practice.

For now, spending time outdoors is something many people can try, with or without a prescription. The challenge is ensuring everyone has opportunities to enjoy the benefits.