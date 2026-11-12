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Lauren Ball


Date: 2026-11-12 10:06:02

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Profile Articles

Lauren's vision is for all Australians to be supported by a health care system that allows them to reach their full potential in life. Lauren has an international reputation for improving health care by creating knowledge, translating it into real-life scenarios, and evaluating improvements for people, providers, and funders. Her work spans general practice, community care, aged care, allied health, workforce development, digital health, and population health.

Experience
  • 2022–present Professor, University of Queensland
  • 2011–2022 Associate professor, Griffith University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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