Lauren Ball

Lauren's vision is for all Australians to be supported by a health care system that allows them to reach their full potential in life. Lauren has an international reputation for improving health care by creating knowledge, translating it into real-life scenarios, and evaluating improvements for people, providers, and funders. Her work spans general practice, community care, aged care, allied health, workforce development, digital health, and population health.

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