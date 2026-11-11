Canada's International Student Cap Hit Atlantic Universities Hard. Here's Why It Matters

MENAFN - The Conversation) Canada's efforts to reduce international student numbers have had a striking effect in Atlantic Canada. Universities in the region have lost nearly half their international students in three years.

According to preliminary figures released in October, international enrolment fell by 3,020 students (18 per cent) in the past year. That brings the decline since federal restrictions began in January 2024 to almost 48 per cent.

Canada's restrictions aim to address national concerns, but their effects vary across the country. The sharp decline in Atlantic Canada raises questions about whether federal policy takes enough account of smaller provinces.

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A decline beyond expectations

In 2024, Ottawa introduced a cap on international student study permit applications. The government cited rapid growth, housing pressures and concerns about oversight.

The government subsequently set further limits on international student enrolments for 2026.

There were good reasons for reform. International student recruitment had grown quickly, and governments needed to ensure that institutions could support the students they admitted.

Yet the scale and distribution of the decline have surprised even federal officials.

In March, Canada's Auditor General reported that the restrictions had reduced new study permit approvals more sharply than expected. Ottawa anticipated declines of no more than 10 per cent in several smaller provinces, including all four Atlantic provinces. It even expected an increase in Newfoundland and Labrador. Instead, approvals fell by at least 59 per cent in these provinces.

The federal immigration department could not explain why approval rates fell so far below expectations. Allocating study permit applications to provinces does not guarantee that students will receive permits, accept university offers or enrol.

Nor can the entire enrolment decline be blamed on the federal cap. Student applications, permit approval rates, financial pressures and Canada's appeal as a study destination also affect enrolment.

The scene at Memorial University

Where I work in the faculty of education at Memorial University in Newfoundland, international enrolment fell from 4,889 students in 2023 to 2,682 in fall 2026, a decrease of more than 45 per cent.

There are signs of improvement. New international enrolment increased by 14 per cent this fall. But rebuilding student numbers after several years of decline will take time.

In an October update, Memorial reported that total enrolment had fallen by two per cent over the past year. This happened despite increases in new undergraduate and graduate students. Memorial's experience shows how changes in immigration policy can make long-term university planning more difficult.

Why regional differences matter

Atlantic Canada faces circumstances that differ greatly from Canada's large metropolitan centres.

A recent Atlantic Economic Panel report identifies an aging population and ongoing difficulties finding workers as barriers to economic growth. It also highlights the importance of immigration in sustaining population growth and addressing labour shortages.

International students are not a substitute for sound immigration or workforce development policies. Not all international graduates choose to remain in Canada. Those who wish to stay must find suitable employment and meet immigration requirements.

Nevertheless, post-secondary education can provide a pathway into the Canadian workforce. International students in Atlantic Canada can develop professional networks, gain local work experience and build careers in the region.

Falling international enrolment also affects university finances. Statistics Canada reports that international undergraduates paid an average of $41,746 in tuition in 2025–26. Canadian undergraduates paid an average of $7,734.

Although fees vary by province and program, declining international enrolment can disproportionately affect university budgets. It's been estimated that Canadian universities lost about $1 billion in annual international tuition revenue between 2023-24 and 2025-26. Further losses are projected through 2030-31.

That doesn't mean universities should depend indefinitely on international tuition to balance their budgets. Heavy reliance on one revenue source leaves institutions vulnerable when policies change.

A better way to assess the policy

Addressing the enrolment decline doesn't mean returning to the previous approach to international student recruitment. Concerns about housing, student protection and the integrity of the study permit process are important.

But reducing study permit numbers should not be the only measure of success. The federal government should examine why approval rates differ so sharply among provinces. It should also consider regional needs and whether universities can adequately support international students.

Provincial governments and universities have responsibilities too. These include providing housing and student services, maintaining sound recruitment practices and helping graduates find employment.

Read more: Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

Canada needs policies that balance immigration goals with the unique needs of its regions. This doesn't mean abandoning national limits; it means examining their effects and making changes where needed.

Atlantic Canada's experience shows that reducing international student numbers is not enough to judge whether a policy works. Its impacts on universities, students and the communities they serve matter too.