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Dale Kirby

Dale Kirby


2026-09-22 07:09:42
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, Faculty of Education, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Profile Articles

Dr. Dale Kirby is a professor in the Faculty of Education at Memorial University of Newfoundland. His research focuses on transitions to and through post-secondary education, particularly the factors that influence student persistence and success, as well as post-secondary education policy and policy development.

Experience
  • 2022–present Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland
  • 2011–2022 Associate Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland
  • 2006–2011 Assistant Professor, Memorial University of Newfoundland

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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