Dr. Dale Kirby is a professor in the Faculty of Education at Memorial University of Newfoundland. His research focuses on transitions to and through post-secondary education, particularly the factors that influence student persistence and success, as well as post-secondary education policy and policy development.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.