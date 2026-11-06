Is Natural Toothpaste Really As Good As Fluoride? Tooth Decay Expert On The Difference

MENAFN - The Conversation) Natural, herbal and organic toothpastes are becoming familiar sights on shop shelves, often promoted as healthier alternatives to conventional products. Some contain ingredients such as aloe vera, neem or green tea. But before changing toothpaste, there is one important question to consider: does it contain fluoride?

Fluoride is a mineral that helps protect teeth against decay. Some toothpastes marketed as natural contain it, while others do not. The words on the front of the tube cannot tell us whether a product will protect our teeth.

These terms are often used interchangeably, although they mean different things.“Natural” usually describes ingredients derived from natural sources.“Herbal” refers to plant-based ingredients, while“organic” generally describes ingredients produced to particular farming standards. None of these labels, on its own, shows that a toothpaste can prevent tooth decay.

The range of products is considerable. A 2021 UK study examined 500 toothpastes, from 95 brands with alternative formats such as tooth powders and solid toothpaste tablets. Nearly a third contained no fluoride, and some did not clearly state their fluoride content. The study examined products available to buy, so it cannot tell us how many people actually use fluoride-free toothpaste.

Why fluoride makes a difference

Tooth decay begins when bacteria in dental plaque, a sticky film that builds up on teeth, feed on sugars from food and drinks. They produce acids that damage enamel, the hard outer surface of the tooth. Over time, this can lead to holes, or cavities.

Fluoride helps enamel resist acid and repair early damage before a cavity forms. Its benefits are supported by decades of research. A 2019 Cochrane review, which brought together results from 96 studies, found that brushing with fluoride toothpaste reduced tooth decay compared with brushing with toothpaste without fluoride. Reviews bring together findings from multiple studies to assess the overall evidence.

Yet people sometimes switch to fluoride-free products because they believe natural ingredients must be safer or healthier.

In a 2019 letter to the British Dental Journal, my colleague and I described a dental student who had developed several cavities after changing to a fluoride-free organic toothpaste. The student had other risk factors, including a history of sugary snacking and infrequent dental visits. We can not say that this single case cannot show that the organic toothpaste caused multiple decays, but this clearly illustrates why checking for fluoride is important, even for people who brush their teeth regularly.

The evidence for herbal toothpaste

Some toothpastes and mouthwashes contain plant extracts, including green tea, aloe vera and neem, a tree traditionally used for oral hygiene in South Asia. These ingredients may help control bacteria and gum inflammation – also called gingivitis – which can cause redness, swelling and bleeding when brushing.

A 2024 review of earlier research suggested that some herbal oral-care products, particularly mouthwashes, could reduce plaque and gum inflammation as effectively as conventional products. But many of the studies were short, and their methods with the results varied. This makes it difficult to know how well particular ingredients work over time.

Reducing plaque and gum inflammation is useful, but it does not prove that a toothpaste prevents cavities. There is insufficient evidence that herbal ingredients can replace fluoride's established protection against tooth decay. A toothpaste can contain plant ingredients and fluoride, so consumers do not necessarily have to choose between them.

Charcoal toothpaste is another product often marketed as natural, particularly for whitening teeth. A 2023 review found limited evidence that charcoal toothpastes whitened teeth better than other options. Most studies also suggested that they could be more abrasive: they might wear away the tooth surface through rubbing. However, most of the research was conducted in laboratories, so it cannot establish how much wear occurs with everyday use.

How to choose a toothpaste

The simplest way to choose a toothpaste is to check the fluoride concentration on its packaging. In the UK, NHS advice is that adults should use toothpaste containing at least 1,350 parts per million (ppm) fluoride. This means at least 1,350 parts of fluoride for every million parts of toothpaste.

Children need the right strength and amount for their age. The NHS recommends at least 1,000ppm for children under three, using just a smear. Children aged three to six should use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste containing 1,000–1,500ppm fluoride. From age seven, the recommended concentration is 1,350–1,500ppm.

Tooth-brushing twice a day for about two minutes, including last thing at night, and spit out the excess toothpaste rather than rinsing immediately with water would be beneficial. This leaves fluoride on the teeth for longer. A dentist can advise if someone needs extra protection against tooth decay.

Lastly, natural ingredients may have a useful place in oral care, and better long-term studies could establish more about their benefits. But labels such as“natural” or“organic” are no substitute for evidence. Whatever else a toothpaste contains, an appropriate amount of fluoride currently remains one of the simplest and cost-effective ways to protect teeth.