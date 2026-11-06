Professor of Cariology in relation to Minimally Invasive Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

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Aylin Baysan is a Professor in Cariology in relation to Minimally Invasive Dentistry at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London (QMUL). In addition, she is Adjunct Professor at Bezmialem Vakıf University, Faculty of Dentistry, Istanbul, Türkiye, and Honorary Professor of Restorative Dental Sciences, Faculty of Dentistry, The University of Hong Kong since 2024. Aylin completed the dental undergraduate degree at Hacettepe University School of Medicine and Dentistry, Ankara Türkiye. Her career pathway began with postgraduate academic and clinical training in dentistry in the UK almost 30 years ago. Aylin completed MSc in Gerodontology (funded) at Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry, QMUL. She was then funded to do a clinical PhD to study the management of root caries either using ozone or high fluoride at QMUL and became one of the patent holders to use ozone on root decay. Aylin was also the first researcher to conduct a clinical study using the toothpaste containing 5,000 ppm fluoride (Duraphat Toothpaste, Colgate) on root caries. Her research related to Duraphat toothpaste was recommended in the Department of Health Guidelines, UK for delivering better oral health.

Aylin completed the Royal College of Surgeons' Dental Membership exams and PGCAP programme (Postgraduate Certificate in Academic Practice, Higher Education Academy, UK) at Kings College London before moving back to QMUL to do further clinical training as an NHIR (National Institute for Health Research, Department of Health) trainee. Following this, Aylin became a General Dental Council Registered (GDC) Specialist in Removable and Fixed Prosthodontics. Aylin then obtained the Senior Fellowship and Principal status at the Advance HE. She was also awarded to the Fellowship at Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh as Dental Trainer (2020). Aylin passed the Membership exam in Endodontics at Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh to become a GDC Registered Specialist in Endodontics. She was also invited to become a Fellow at Royal College of Surgeons in England (2023).

Aylin is the Undergraduate Endodontics programme lead and Master Programme Director in Minimally Invasive Dentistry (MID). Due to the demand to the MID programme, she also introduced the Clinical Doctorate Programme in MID. Aylin has supervised many PhD and MSc students on various projects in Cariology in relation to MID. She was awarded to several national and international prizes including Procter and Gamble Award for Geriatric Oral Research for the Best Research on the Use of Oral Care Products from Geriatric Oral Research Group at the International Association of Dental Research (IADR). Aylin has over 60 peer reviewed publications and book chapters. She is also the Editor of first MID book entitled 'Interdisciplinary Clinical and Scientific Approaches' aimed at disseminating MID knowledge nationally and internationally and her book will be available during Autumn, 2025.

Aylin was the IADR Cariology Research Group (CRG) Councillor between 2019-2021. Aylin is the Founder of the IADR Minimally Invasive Dentistry Research Network Group, and she was the President of IADR MID Network Group (2022-24). As a founding member, she has been instrumental in promoting research and knowledge exchange on MID, bringing together academics, clinicians, and industry partners to drive innovation in sustainable dentistry. She was also the elected Advisory Board Member on European Organisation for Caries Research (ORCA, 2020-23). Aylin has been elected to be the CRG President-elect (2023-24), and she is currently the CRG President (2024-25).

Beyond her research and teaching, Professor Baysan is a passionate advocate for public engagement and health awareness, particularly in the oral-systemic health connection. She has been actively involved in raising awareness about the link between oral health and diabetes, working with healthcare professionals and communities to enhance understanding and improve health outcomes. Her work is also deeply rooted in Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), where she strives to promote inclusive dental education, positive and equitable work environment for everyone to flourish. Through leadership, mentorship, and policy engagement, Aylin is passionate about a more inclusive and accessible future for everyone in clinical academia.

Lastly, Aylin's passion for art and classical music mirrors her approach to academia where creativity and precision unite to showcase MID strategy with tailored patient care and education.

–present Professor of Cariology in relation to Minimally Invasive Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

2002 Barts and the London Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, PhD

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