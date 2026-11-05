Spot A Baby Bird On The Ground? Don't Be Tempted To Bird-Nap It

MENAFN - The Conversation) Spring is the season of blooming flowers and buzzing bees.

It's also the time of year when birds are breeding and raising fluffy little chicks. Between September and November these baby birds, also known as fledglings, learn to fly and eventually leave the nest.

You may well have encountered one of these bedraggled, slightly confused birds on a neighbourhood stroll – perhaps a magpie lark, red wattlebird or willie wagtail.

You might instinctively try to rescue it, but this may do more harm than good.

What is fledgling season?

In Australia, peak bird breeding typically falls between September and November. This is when food is most plentiful, making it easier for busy bird parents to feed their chicks.

We are now in fledgling season, the time when young birds leave the nest to learn to fly and forage. As spring rolls into summer, chicks of all species start to spread their wings. But many seem to start this journey before they've passed all their flying tests. Fledgling birds are like teenagers: they're allowed to be out by themselves but still depend on mum and dad to provide meals and stay close by.

Fledgling birds have plumage that looks similar to adult birds. But they often have the odd fluffy patch of feathers and look a bit untidy. Much like pimply faced teenagers, this in-between stage is a natural part of bird development. When it comes to flying, fledgling birds generally have enough adult feathers to get off the ground but just need more practice.

The dangers of 'bird-napping'

People often think fledgling birds need rescuing because they can pop up in unusual places – in front of your driveway or balancing on short shrubs, for instance. But not every young bird needs help. In fact, this can lead to“bird-napping”, where a person sees a young bird on the ground, assumes it is lost or injured, and takes it.

These birds are practising their flying and foraging behaviours for the first time. Given they are still a little clumsy or don't have a good map of their neighbourhood, it can be hard for them to get back to their nests.

Bird-napping can be incredibly harmful to birds. Removing a fledgling from its habitat may disrupt its natural development and deprive it of much-needed food, as it is likely still being fed by its parents. Adult birds may think their chick has been eaten and even decide to breed somewhere else next year, changing the local bird population.

Read more: Why you should think twice before rescuing a wild animal

What to do instead

If you stumble across a fledgling bird, it's generally best to leave it alone. This is because touching young birds can:

accidentally injure them cause them undue stress, potentially disrupting their natural behaviour attract unwanted attention from nearby predators such as larger birds, domestic cats and dogs or invasive carnivores like foxes transmit diseases between people, pets and birds, including the deadly H5 bird flu spreading across Australia.

If a bird is sitting somewhere risky, such as on a road, path or near a park with pets, approach slowly and it will likely fly away.

If it doesn't move, you can pick it up and place it in the nearest patch of vegetation, ideally off the ground. Make sure to use gloves or a soft cloth, washing your hands thoroughly before and after handling any birds.

If the bird appears to be injured, it's best to call a wildlife carer or rescue organisation to first ask for advice.

Read more: Backyard bird feeding could be a bird flu 'superspreader'. An expert explains

What about nestlings?

If you see a bird covered only in very soft downy feathers or pin feathers resembling tiny spikes or quills, you have found a nestling.

Nestlings are younger birds that can't fly, have few or no feathers and remain totally dependent on their parents for survival. These birds won't last long outside the protection of the nest.

If you can see and reach a nestling's nest, place the bird back in it, taking care with hygiene. If you can't see a nest, the next best thing is to put the chick on a stable, wide branch as high as you can reach. This will allow its parents to find it. You can even make a substitute nest from a small box, or a food container lined with paper towel, to hang in a nearby tree.

It's very likely its parents are hiding nearby, calling to their nestling or perhaps even scolding you. If this happens, try to place the bird as near to the calling birds as possible.

Importantly, don't feed the bird or give it water, as this can damage their delicate mouths and throats. It may even suffocate and kill them.

For extra support, you can call a local wildlife carer, wildlife organisation or veterinarian for guidance. They can give you specific instructions for how to handle and transport a hatchling (a naked baby bird usually with closed eyes), nestling, fledging or injured bird. Support is available in different states and territories, including through:

in Victoria, Wildlife Victoria in the Australian Capital Territory, ACT Wildlife in New South Wales, Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES ) in Queensland, Queensland Wildlife Rescue in Western Australia, WA Wildlife in South Australia, Fauna Rescue SA in Tasmania, Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary.

Spring is the perfect time to learn about your local birds – and even witness them raising their young. In most cases, it's best to let birds live and learn to fly by themselves. You can also help them thrive by growing native plants in your garden and being a responsible pet owner.

Read more: What happens after you take injured wildlife to the vet?