Holly Kirk
- Associate Professor and ARC Industry Fellow, Urban Ecology, Curtin University
An expert in animal ecology and spatial analysis, I focus on urban biodiversity conservation. Far from being ecological deserts, cities can become places where nature thrives, we just need to give it some thought!
I'm searching for better ways to integrate ecological knowledge into urban planning and design: you can find me working across disciplines at Curtin University, in the School of Design and Built Environment. My current research work is funded by an ARC Industry Fellowship.
- 2026–present Associate professor, Curtin University
- 2017 Oxford University, PhD Zoology
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