King Arthur And Ramayana: Ancient Stories That Speak To The Moral Dilemmas Of Today's Leaders

MENAFN - The Conversation) Across the vastly different worlds of ancient India and medieval Britain, two legendary rulers face the exact same impossible choice: sacrifice their love or shatter the moral foundation of their kingdom? It feels strikingly familiar in an era where modern heads of state are still forced to choose between personal loyalty and institutional justice.

The ancient Hindu epic Ramayana (attributed to Valmiki, 750-500BC) tells the story of Rama, prince and eventual king of Ayodhya, and his struggle to rescue his wife Sita after she is abducted by the demon-king Ravana. More than two millennia later, T.H. White's The Once and Future King (1958) retells the Arthurian legend, his round table and the tragic love triangle between him, his queen, Guenever and the greatest knight of his realm, Lancelot.

Although separated by centuries, these two epics arrive at the same disturbing question: should the king let his queen burn? It is a dilemma that separates the morality of the husband from the duty of the leader.

This article is part of Rethinking the Classics. The stories in this series offer insightful new ways to think about and interpret classic books and artworks. This is the canon – with a twist.

After rescuing Sita and slaying Ravana, Rama initially rejects his wife. However privately certain he is of Sita's loyalty, as a king, he must reckon with the public morality of his realm. Is a woman who has lived in another man's captivity fit to be the queen? Furious, Sita demands a test by fire herself. She pleads with the god of fire not to let her burn if she has remained faithful to her husband and walks into the flames unscathed.

Queen Guenever, on the other hand, really is unfaithful to Arthur. As a husband, he has long made peace with her and Lancelot's relationship, as he loves them both dearly. But when the other knights of Arthur's court catch them red-handed in adultery, Arthur can no longer look away. As king, he is duty bound to submit to and uphold the public morality of his kingdom. He orders that Guenever be burnt at the stake. What makes the dilemma even greater for both kings is that both are bringers of a moral code to their respective realms.

Arthur dedicates his entire reign to implement his extraordinary political experiment of replacing“might” with“right”. He replaces brute force with a system of justice that binds even him. To this end, he creates his famous Round Table, recruiting knights who use their valour and strength to help the weak, thus transforming power from an instrument of oppression into that of law and order.

Rama too, is a great political innovator. Upon his ascension to the throne, he establishes Ram-Rajya – a utopian state of righteousness and equality before law.

When faced with the impossible choice between breaking moral codes or letting their queens burn, they decide to uphold the morality of their kingdoms at great personal cost.

It is of little consequence that Lancelot rescues Guenever and that fire itself refuses to burn Sita. Both kings must endure terrible suffering for their choice. T.H White's Arthur laments:

Valmiki's Rama is forced by the god of fire to justify himself not just to Sita but to the three worlds of the heavens, the earth and the netherworld. He pleads:

Ultimately, Arthur's“right” would have burnt Guenever alive were it not for the“might” of Lancelot. And it is precisely Rama's Ram-Rajya that leads to the unfair treatment of Sita.

In both epics, paradoxically, good triumphs only when the prevailing moral order or justice system is defied. It is this inherent and underlying contradiction within both texts that makes them resonate with many of our very contemporary concerns.

When might makes right

When Joe Biden granted an “unconditional” presidential pardon to his son Hunter Biden for tax and gun-related offences in 2024, critics accused him of abusing public power to protect his own family.

Weeks later, on his first day back in office, Donald Trump granted sweeping clemency to nearly 1,600 people charged with or convicted of offences stemming from the January 6 Capitol attack.

The circumstances might be different, but the dilemma is very much the same that we find in Valmiki and T.H White's texts: do our leaders have the right to a private morality?

It is their capacity to ask such profound and enduring questions that has kept both the Ramayana and the legend of King Arthur alive across centuries. Both stories have and will be retold by each generation and will continue to return as novels, films, TV series and graphic novels.

For anyone wishing to enter these wonderful worlds, my recommendation would be to begin with T. H. White's The Once and Future King and Valmiki's Ramayana, available in an excellent English translation by Bibek Debroy. Read together, they show why the epics still matter. They don't give us easy answers, but they teach us how to ask better questions.

Beyond the canon

As part of the Rethinking the Classics series, we're asking our experts to recommend a book or artwork that tackles similar themes to the canonical work in question, but isn't (yet) considered a classic itself. Here is Harsh Trivedi's suggestion:

May Our Joy Endure by Laura-Ève Lambert (2022) explores the moral contradictions of power through the character of Céline Wachowski.

Wachowski is a celebrated architect based in Montreal who gets“cancelled” following an exposé on the malpractices of her architectural firm. The novel explores a complex dilemma: can someone be both responsible for injustice and a victim of it?

Like Rama and Arthur, Wachowski finds herself caught between her personal convictions and the judgment of others. But unlike the two kings, who sacrifice their personal happiness in the name of public morality, Wachowski attempts to use her privilege to define what is right and influence the public narrative in her favour.

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