Harsh Trivedi
- Teaching Associate French, School of Languages, Arts and Societies., University of Sheffield
My primary research interest is the 19th century realist novel, with a special focus on the works of Balzac. I am also interested in creative writing and have published a novel titled 'Against Ambedkar, Against the World' and am currently working on my second novel as well as a monograph on Balzac. My other research interests include modern and contemporary Indian literature and Indian cinema.Experience
- –present Associate Teacher, University of Sheffield
- 2022 University of Sheffield, PhD 19th Century French Literature
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