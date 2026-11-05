Harsh Trivedi

Teaching Associate French, School of Languages, Arts and Societies., University of Sheffield

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My primary research interest is the 19th century realist novel, with a special focus on the works of Balzac. I am also interested in creative writing and have published a novel titled 'Against Ambedkar, Against the World' and am currently working on my second novel as well as a monograph on Balzac. My other research interests include modern and contemporary Indian literature and Indian cinema.

–present Associate Teacher, University of Sheffield

2022 University of Sheffield, PhD 19th Century French Literature

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