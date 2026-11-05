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Harsh Trivedi

Harsh Trivedi


Date: 2026-11-05 05:15:02

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Teaching Associate French, School of Languages, Arts and Societies., University of Sheffield
Profile Articles

My primary research interest is the 19th century realist novel, with a special focus on the works of Balzac. I am also interested in creative writing and have published a novel titled 'Against Ambedkar, Against the World' and am currently working on my second novel as well as a monograph on Balzac. My other research interests include modern and contemporary Indian literature and Indian cinema.

Experience
  • –present Associate Teacher, University of Sheffield
Education
  • 2022 University of Sheffield, PhD 19th Century French Literature

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