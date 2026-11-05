Young Men And Latino Voters Helped Drive The Democrats' Blue Wave. Why Did They Abandon Trump?

MENAFN - The Conversation) The young men and Hispanic and Latino voters who helped propel Donald Trump to his presidential victory in 2024 swung sharply towards the Democrats in the midterm elections, contributing to the historic defeat for Republicans.

Charles Hunt, an associate professor of political science at Boise State University in Idaho, tells The Conversation Weekly podcast that the results suggest weakened support for Trump and his MAGA movement among these key groups of voters.

Hispanic and Latino voters“swung heavily towards Trump in 2024”, Hunt says. But midterm results in Florida, Texas and elsewhere“are showing these voters just slingshotting completely in the other direction,” he explains, citing early exit polls and analysis by The New York Times.

The New York Times' analysis of voting trends reveals young voters swung back toward the Democratic Party by more than 30 percentage points – the largest shift of any age group. Young men, in particular, swung strongly back towards the Democrats.

The AP Voter Poll, a sweeping survey of voters across all 50 states, shows Democrats regaining ground among young and Hispanic voters, too.

The scale of the Republicans' defeat goes beyond the usual midterm backlash against a sitting president, Hunt says. He draws a comparison with the 1974 midterm elections following the Watergate scandal and then-President Richard Nixon's resignation:

So what drove voters towards the Democrats?

Economic pressures are one reason, Hunt says. He points to the effects of the Iran war and tariffs, particularly on highly visible costs such as petrol:

But those pressures also gave force to Democratic messaging about corruption and an economy favouring billionaires. He adds:

Disclosure statement

Charles Hunt does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Credits

This episode of The Conversation Weekly was written and produced by Justin Bergman, Gemma Ware and executive producer Grace Jennings-Edquist. Mixing by Michelle Macklem and theme music by Neeta Sarl.

Newsclips in this episode from Fox News, WCNC, CBS Pittsburgh and MS Now.

Listen to The Conversation Weekly via any of the apps listed above, download it directly via our RSS feed or find out how else to listen here. A transcript of this episode is available via the Apple Podcasts or Spotify apps.