Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Charlie Hunt

Charlie Hunt


Date: 2026-11-04 02:08:38

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Profile Articles

Charlie received his bachelor's degree in political science from Brown University in 2011, and his PhD in 2019. He specializes in American politics, and more specifically in Congress, elections, and political representation. His first book, "Home Field Advantage: Roots, Reelection, and Representation in the Modern Congress" is now available at University of Michigan Press. Here is also the author of the Substack "You Are Here", which investigates the intersection of place and location with politics, poetry, and culture.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Education
  • 2019 University of Maryland, College Park, PhD/Government & Politics

The Conversation

MENAFN04112026000199003603ID1111912720


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search