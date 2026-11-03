Does Time On Social Media Make Teens Anxious And Depressed? The Evidence Is Not So Clear

MENAFN - The Conversation) Parents are understandably worried about the impact of social media on the mental health of their children.

In the last two decades, mental health disorders have significantly increased among 16-to-24-year-old Australians, affecting 39% in 2022, up from 26% in 2007. Over the same period, smartphones have given young people continuous access to social media.

But questions remain about whether there is a causal link: does spending time on social media harm young people's mental health?

This can be difficult to study directly. In our new research, we analysed the findings of 37 studies examining the relationship between social media use and anxiety and depression symptoms in young people aged 10–24. We were surprised to find only a very weak link between the time they spent on social media and their levels of anxiety and depression.

This suggests simply restricting young people's access to social media – the focus of recent policies – may be missing the broader picture when it comes to addressing anxiety and depression.

The tide has turned against social media

When the social media restrictions for under-16s came into effect in December 2025, Australia placed itself at the forefront of global efforts to protect young people from social media via regulation.

Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain, are poised to follow suit or are watching Australia closely.

We hope that social media restrictions will indeed improve the wellbeing of young people. However, our unexpected research findings mean we're not optimistic – and suggest the solution will be far more complex.

What we looked at

We collated evidence from 37 longitudinal and experimental studies that in total tracked nearly 80,000 young people's social media use and their symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. The studies were conducted across 15 mainly high-income countries – including Australia – using highly representative samples of the wider population of young people.

Interestingly, we found only one experimental study (meaning researchers intervene to control variables to isolate a particular effect). Its findings suggested restricting social media might be beneficial if young people were already severely depressed.

The other 36 were all observational studies (meaning researchers don't intervene, but record what they observe to see if there are patterns or relationships).

We pooled information about linear relationships to see if, as time using social media increased, depression and anxiety symptoms became more severe.

What we found

We were surprised to find only a very weak association. Overall social media use accounted for less than 1% of how much anxiety and depression symptoms varied in severity.

This effect was not stronger in younger compared to older adolescents. Nor was the effect stronger in more recent studies, when social media platforms have increasingly adopted features to maximise engagement such as algorithmic feeds, infinite scrolling and push notifications.

Read more: Can't stop endlessly scrolling? Tips to help you take back control

In our synthesis we focused on anxiety and depressive symptoms. Of course, it's possible that time on social media platforms has stronger links to other mental health symptoms, such as body image problems, or worse outcomes at school.

Just measuring the time someone spends on social media also doesn't capture whether they're exposed to harmful content, such as cyberbullying.

What the one direct experiment found

In the single experimental study we found, researchers assigned 182 young people to different groups, in which they either continued to use social media as normal, or limited their use.

Participants who had their social media use capped at one hour a day, and who were already highly depressed, reported a decrease in symptoms. Highly depressed participants in the control group did not.

This suggests restrictions could help young people who are already suffering from high levels of depressive symptoms.

What does all this mean?

Despite the findings of the one experimental study, the takeaway from our synthesis of the strongest available evidence is that social media restrictions alone may not successfully address the mental health crisis.

Researchers and policymakers also need to explore other potential causes and solutions. Other factors under active investigation include the changing academic pressures young people face, as well as inequality, job insecurity, housing stress, climate change and substance use.

Of course, increases in mental health problems rarely boil down to one cause, but are likely due to a complex interaction of such factors.

There is also growing interest among researchers in young people's increasing awareness and evolving concepts of mental health and mental illness. A young person today may seek a diagnosis for levels of distress that, in previous decades, might have gone undetected. This potentially affects how young people self-report mental health, as well as the treatment they receive.

Read more: Mentally, are young people really worse off? Or are they better at admitting they're struggling?

Australia's social media restrictions for under-16 year olds are an important opportunity to test the impact on young people's mental health. However, we cannot assume they will stem the tide of growing mental health problems.

In the meantime, understanding and responding to the underlying causes of the mental health crisis remains a critical priority.

If this article has raised issues for you, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.

We would like to acknowledge the contribution of former Honours student William Peachey in preparing this article.