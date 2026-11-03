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John Gleeson

John Gleeson


Date: 2026-11-03 02:35:42

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor and Director Healthy Brain and Mind Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
Profile Articles

I am a clinical psychologist (35 years) and researcher with expertise in severe mental health disorders, with a focus on youth and adults.

Experience
  • –present Professor and Director Healthy Brain and Mind Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
Education
  • 2002 The University of Melbourne, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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