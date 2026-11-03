John Gleeson
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor and Director Healthy Brain and Mind Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
I am a clinical psychologist (35 years) and researcher with expertise in severe mental health disorders, with a focus on youth and adults.Experience
- –present Professor and Director Healthy Brain and Mind Research Centre, Australian Catholic University
- 2002 The University of Melbourne, PhD
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