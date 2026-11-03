Thomas Markle Allegations Undo Years Of Media Attacks Painting Meghan As Cold And Callous

MENAFN - The Conversation) For years, British tabloid coverage invited readers to understand Meghan Markle's estrangement from her father as yet another chapter in the Meghan Markle saga.

Shame on the uncaring daughter who had abandoned her aging father and denied him access to his grandchildren. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, offered no explanation for the estrangement, leaving a gap for the media to fill with endless supposition and speculation.

Now, however, readers are privy to both facts and allegations that push back on the narrative long established by publications like the Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Mail, the newspaper whose reporter, Caroline Graham, developed a close, longstanding friendship with Thomas Markle while writing frequently on his estrangement from his daughter.

We now know that in 2019, British police gave the Duchess a letter containing allegations about her father.

Meghan says that at the time, she had believed authorities were investigating the claims and that she was told not to go public with them due to the potential legal implications. In her statement, she said her decision to keep her father away from her children was about protecting them more than punishing him.

The allegations of Thomas Markle's criminal behaviour do not just ask us to reconsider Meghan's actions. They ask us to reconsider the media narrative through which we understood them.

Thomas Markle's media attacks

Thomas Markle has been a recurring media presence since Prince Harry and Meghan's 2018 wedding. His estrangement from his daughter quickly became a tabloid staple as he made himself readily available to media outlets, and was reportedly paid to do so - itself an ethical violation for most reputable news organizations.

He gave interviews and expressed how hurt he felt. He talked about not meeting his grandchildren. He supplied an ongoing story for a ravenous public already primed to take his side.

Had the media prioritized journalistic objectivity and ethics, it should have become a problem that Thomas Markle would talk when Meghan would not.

But withheld information does not stop a celebrity narrative; it just becomes part of the story.

A clear informational asymmetry developed as the duchess's apparent motivations were constructed on the basis of her silence in the face of her father's verbosity. It should also be noted here that Prince Harry successfully launched a privacy lawsuit against the Mirror group of newspapers, settled with The Sun and lost against The Daily Mail - three news outlets that are among his wife's harshest and most relentless critics.

The British media didn't simply report dispassionately on a family conflict between Thomas Markle and his daughter; it served up an unbalanced version of the conflict that many readers ate up.

Meghan's failure to reconcile was interpreted as callousness. Her unwillingness to explain herself was portrayed as evidence of an unappealing aloofness. Keeping her children from their grandfather was presented as proof of how vindictive or status-obsessed she was.

This is of course also a narrative dependent upon culturally recognizable expectations about daughters, who are supposed to perform care, forgiveness, reconciliation and family obligation. Meghan's refusal to behave as a dutiful daughter demanded an explanation, which media commentators were happy to supply.

The now-public allegations about Thomas Markle reveal how precarious those explanations always were, particularly given the nature of the personal relationship between Thomas Markle and Graham, the Daily Mail's embedded reporter. This makes the usual distinction between reporting a story and participating in its construction increasingly difficult to sustain.

Embedded reporter

When Thomas Markle was hospitalized in 2025, Meghan's spokesperson cited the constant presence of Graham at his bedside as a barrier that made private contact with him virtually impossible.

DMG Media responded that Graham had had a“close relationship” with Thomas Markle since 2018, that Markle had asked her to come to his bedside and that she didn't report on anything without his consent.

But this acknowledged closeness raises an important question. At what point does sustained access become participation in the family drama being reported?

Previously the Mail on Sunday published Meghan's private letter to her father, leading her to successfully sue the publication. There is a pattern evident in the Mail's behaviour as private communications between father and daughter repeatedly became public media content.

These are familiar issues for the British media. The Leveson Inquiry (2011-12) was established to investigate the culture, practices and ethics of the U.K. media after the phone-hacking scandal. More than a decade later, the Thomas Markle story suggests that questions about the relationship between access, intrusion and public interest have hardly disappeared.

Leveson was of course not the first time the media came under close scrutiny. The public outrage after the death of Princess Diana in 1997 was largely directed at the photographers who were chasing her into a Paris tunnel that night and the tabloid outlets that employed them.

This prompted the industry's self-regulatory body, the now-defunct Press Complaints Commission, to tighten its code of practice regarding harassment and privacy. Yet ultimately this regulatory framework failed to curb intrusive behaviour.

The role of social media

For nearly 10 years, the media has been deploying aggressive tactics against the Duchess of Sussex that mirror the harassment faced by her late mother-in-law. But two key factors differentiate the experiences of these two women who both married into the Royal Family - cultural subtext and the rise of social media.

Coverage of Meghan has frequently employed coded tropes that target her identity as a biracial, divorced American woman. This coverage is also amplified by social media algorithms.

The comment sections that accompany online stories help create an echo chamber of hostility, highly receptive to the ongoing narrative of the callous daughter and her long-suffering father.

Read more: Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry's lawsuit against Daily Mail publisher underlines need for Leveson Inquiry part two

The Thomas Markle revelations matter, not simply because they potentially change what we know about Meghan's estrangement from her father. They expose how the British media turned that estrangement into a serialized narrative in which Meghan's silence was used against her.

Whether this case warrants a renewed Leveson inquiry is ultimately a policy question. But it demonstrates why the questions Leveson asked remain unresolved.

The problem is not just about the degree to which the media may have demonized Meghan. It's about how confidently it framed a story when one of its central figures could not tell her side until recently.