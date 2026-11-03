Tiara Sukhan
- Assistant Professor, Faculty of Information & Media Studies, Western University
I lecture in the areas of television and radio studies, media representation, and social change. My research interests include housing affordability and tenant's rights, therapeutic narratives, and the politics of loss.Experience
- 2013–present Assistant Professor, Western University
- 2019 University of Western Ontario, PhD 2007 Victoria University of Wellington (New Zealand), MA in Media Studies 1999 University of Manitoba, B.Ed 1995 University of Manitoba, BA
- 2020 Antiheroines of Contemporary Media, From“Basic Bitch” to“Boss Bitch”: Morality & Motherhood in NBC's Good Girls 2013 Television and New Media, Bootcamp, Brides, and BMI: Biopedagogical Narratives of Health and Belonging on Canadian Size-Transformation Television
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