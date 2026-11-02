The Surprising Science Of What Pain Is And Why It Hurts

MENAFN - The Conversation) When you step into an ice-cold lake, it would be nice if your body warned you about possible harm with a polite message:“Your feet may be at risk. Would you kindly consider stepping out?”

Instead, your feet hurt. A lot. Your attention narrows and getting out becomes an urgent priority. Friends' promises of fun suddenly matter much less. Why does information about possible bodily harm feel so unpleasant? Why can't we register the danger as calmly as we take in the lakeside trees?

Part of the answer begins with another question: what is perception for?

Perception helps living things navigate the world: finding food, avoiding danger and maintaining a healthy body. All of this helps us survive. But how does a nervous system figure out what is happening and what to do next?

We seem to experience the world directly: the lake, the trees, our friends wondering why we're making such a hasty exit. But the brain receives neither light nor sound directly. Instead, information from your eyes, ears, skin and internal organs reaches it through signals that include brief electrical impulses called“action potentials”. These signals carry no labels explaining what they mean. Yet you experience trees, voices and freezing feet.

Predictive theories of perception offer a counterintuitive explanation. They propose that your nervous system uses experience to predict, or make educated guesses about, what incoming sensory information means. Sensory signals are then used to check those predictions and revise them when they do not fit.

In this account, experience emerges from an ongoing exchange between predictions and sensory information. The world does not simply pour in through our senses. The nervous system helps construct our experience while continually checking it against signals from the world and body.

This educated guessing is called inference: drawing conclusions from incomplete information. Through experience, the nervous system learns patterns, sometimes called models, that help it anticipate what sensations might come next. You do not consult these patterns consciously. They are at work as you read, recognise a voice or feel painfully cold feet.

We usually assume that something acts on our senses first, followed by a sensation: the icy lake bathes your skin and then your feet feel cold and hurt. However, predictive accounts of pain suggest that unconscious interpretation helps shape the feeling itself. You do not first experience electrical signals and then give them meaning. What you feel may depend partly on how your nervous system interprets those signals at that moment.

There is evidence that expectations influence pain. In one experiment involving ten volunteers, researchers applied painful heat to their legs. When participants expected less intense heat than they actually received, they rated the same heat about 28% less painful. Brain scans also showed reduced activity in regions involved in processing pain. This demonstrates an effect of expectation, although it does not establish that predictive processing fully explains pain.

These predictions are not a conscious decision about whether something should hurt. Both information from the body and learned expectations matter; neither alone determines the experience.

A related framework, called “active inference”, links perception with action: what we feel influences how we act, and how we act changes what we experience. Living things do not just update predictions. They act to change what happens next, including the next set of information their senses receive.

In the lake, pain makes a possible threat feel urgent and prompts protective action. Getting out changes the signals reaching your nervous system. Feeling cold, feeling pain and wanting to escape are connected parts of a response aimed at protecting your body.

Sensory nerves also detect potentially damaging conditions, such as extreme cold. This process is called nociception. It provides important information, but it is not identical to pain, the unpleasant experience itself. The nervous system also draws on previous experience, expectations and circumstances when interpreting that information.

This helps explain why the intensity of pain does not necessarily correspond to the extent of tissue damage. Pain can persist without continuing injury.

When pain persists

Consider persistent back pain. Someone who has repeatedly felt pain when bending may anticipate it and move cautiously. Avoiding bending may bring relief, but also limit opportunities to learn whether movement has become safer or more manageable. Research links fear of movement with persistent back pain, although the evidence is uncertain.

One of us (Michael Thacker) and colleagues have proposed that active inference could help explain how past experiences shape feelings and actions. This is only one possible contributor to persistent pain, which can also involve ongoing tissue injury or damage to nerves. It does not imply that people consciously think themselves into pain.

So why does pain hurt? Active inference suggests that unpleasantness helps make a possible threat important enough to demand protection. But protection is not always useful. Pain can persist without continuing damage, and actions intended to protect us can sometimes become disabling. The theory suggests what unpleasantness might achieve, although it has not fully explained how the feeling itself arises.

Predictive theories still need further testing, particularly to establish whether they improve care. Their hopeful suggestion is that pain might be better understood through the relationship between the body, experience, action and circumstances, without ever doubting that the suffering of people with persistent pain is real.