Professor of Integrated Musculoskeletal Care and Head of the Centre of Pain and Active Inference Research, Health Sciences University

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Professor Dave Newell graduated from Plymouth University with an honour's degree in Biological Sciences and subsequently a PhD in molecular biology in 1986. His academic career has been spent teaching and researching in higher education both in the UK and internationally, holding the post of Research Director in multiple chiropractic and health-related programs. He has considerable expertise and experience in teaching the natural sciences, research methodology and critical thinking and been involved or lead in multiple curriculum design, validation and accreditation of healthcare-related programs. He teaches at undergraduate, postgraduate master's and Doctorate level and has published extensively in areas related to musculoskeletal health in general and allied or complementary health professions in particular.

Dave Newell is currently Professor of Integrated Musculoskeletal Care and Head of the Centre of Pain and Active Inference Research at Health Sciences University. He is also a visiting Research Fellow in the School of Primary Care and Population Sciences, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Southampton.

He is responsible for leading research in the centre and is involved in the supervision and management of multiple postgraduate and PhD students in collaboration with a wide range of national and international academic and clinical groups.



–present Professor of Integrated Musculoskeletal Care and Head of the Centre of Pain and Active Inference Research, Health Sciences University –present Visiting Research Fellow, School of Primary Care and Population Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton

Experience