One Nation Heavyweights Give Matt Canavan Clear Run To Lower House

MENAFN - The Conversation) One Nation's Pauline Hanson and party director James Ashby have both said they won't run against Nationals leader Matt Canavan in the seat of Capricornia.

This makes it a near certainly that Canavan, who lives in Yeppoon in the central Queensland electorate, will have a smooth transition from the Senate to the lower house.

On Monday, Canavan formally confirmed he will contest Capricornia at the 2028 election, following the recent announcement by Nationals MP Michelle Landry that she will retire then.

“As leader of The Nationals, I have a duty to be on the frontline with my team, to get rid of this terrible government,” Canavan said.

“I might not be successful. My political career may die, but I'm not going to die wondering.”

Hanson said on Monday:“No, I'm not running in Capricornia”.

And Ashby, who also lives in the seat, said:“I'll play a role in the campaign here in Capricornia, but my position as national director is one that I take seriously”. But he said Capricornia was winnable for One Nation and promised to resource the campaign there.

It always seemed very unlikely Hanson would take on Canavan. If she had put up her hand to run against him, the contest would obviously have ended in disaster for one of the party leaders.

It would also have meant both leaders would have been tied down trying to win the seat, severely restricting their ability to campaign widely. Although Canavan will have to campaign in the electorate, including against One Nation's eventual candidate, his task should be relatively easy.

It remains unclear whether Hanson will contest any lower house seat. Even with One Nation's currently popularity, it would be risky for her, as well as limiting her ability to campaign all over the country.