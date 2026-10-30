Hauntology Examines How What Happened In The Past And What Didn't Informs The Present

MENAFN - The Conversation) The spooky is a hugely popular phenomenon in British culture, demonstrated in what now seems like a month-long Halloween celebration, a rich tradition of horror cinema and a growing interest in the uncanny. But, there are other manifestations of haunting.

At York St John University, the Hauntology and Spectrality Research Group explores the ways in which the past continues to shape literature, film and all other aspects of contemporary culture and everyday life.

Drawing upon philosophy, cultural theory, media studies, literature, health care and sociology, our group examines how traces of what we might think has disappeared often remain present in subtle and unexpected ways. Our work is concerned with ghosts, not in the conventional supernatural sense, but rather with the broader question of how absence can nevertheless exert a powerful presence.

Central to our research is the concept of hauntology, a term introduced by French philosopher Jacques Derrida in Specters of Marx (1993). Hauntology challenges the assumption that the past can ever be fully left behind. Instead it suggests that histories, memories, ideas and unrealised possibilities linger within the present, shaping contemporary experience.

Closely related is the concept of spectrality, which examines the ways in which absent people, places, cultures and futures continue to make themselves felt – what sociologist Avery Gordon described as Ghostly Matters (1997).

Spectres, in this sense, are not necessarily paranormal entities, but the traces of things that refuse to disappear completely. It is what the highly influential critic Mark Fisher describes as a“a failure of absence or a failure of presence” in his book The Weird and the Eerie (2016).

Over the past two decades, hauntology and spectrality have continued to become increasingly influential within both academic and popular culture. Scholars apply these concepts to subjects as diverse as literature, architecture, politics, heritage, technology, criminology, landscape, photography and media.

At the same time, wider public interest in themes of nostalgia, memory, folklore and cultural loss has grown significantly, as is clear from the number of events around the country, including public talks on the history of folk horror and our own York Society of Hauntologists reading group.

From the resurgence of interest in folk horror and forgotten histories to contemporary discussions of nostalgia and heritage, many cultural phenomena can be understood as responses to the persistence of the past within the present.

Britain as a haunted country

The research group investigates how these hauntological dynamics operate across a range of cultural contexts. We are particularly interested in questions of memory, place and identity.

How do landscapes retain the traces of previous lives and histories? Why do certain buildings, objects or cultural forms evoke such powerful feelings of presence and absence? How do communities remember what has been lost, and how do those memories continue to shape collective identities? These questions sit at the heart of our interdisciplinary approach.

Britain provides a particularly rich context for this work. It is a nation characterised by layers of history. It is a country where Roman roads, medieval churches, industrial ruins and contemporary developments coexist within the same spaces. In these terms, the past is not experienced as something distant but as something embedded within everyday life.

Hauntology offers a valuable framework for understanding these encounters between different times and histories. Often the past haunts us from a much closer place, something we explored in relation to the resurgence of interest in folk horror and in the interest in the 1970s and 1980s as a site of cultural production.

People who experienced childhood in the last three decades of the 20th century are what the cultural critic Bob Fischer describes as “the haunted generation” – something that is explored in Horrifying Children an anthology which I co-authored and edited in 2024.

In this book, academics describe the interest in the the TV of our youth as much more than cosy nostalgia. Instead it is a place where“revisiting these texts then becomes a seance of sorts, where adults seek to commune with past selves and past experiences”.

Hauntological enquiry also considers the relationship between haunting and the future. One of the most important contributions of hauntological theory is its emphasis on unrealised possibilities. The present is haunted not only by what has happened but also by what failed to happen – these are characterised as lost futures.

Beyond boundaries

The application of the ideas associated with hauntology and spectrality are growing all the time. Our medical hauntology sub-group is exploring the application of these ideas in medical settings for both practitioners and patients.

While Britain has provided a useful focus, our members represent countries from all around the world, all with specific application of these ideas. This is something reflected in the Spectres, Hauntings and Horrors book series.

Ultimately, the work of the Hauntology and Spectrality Research Group is driven by a simple but important focus: memories endure, histories resurface, places retain traces of former lives, and forgotten possibilities continue to shape our understanding of the world. So enjoy the spooky season while it is upon us, but don't forget that you are haunted all year round.

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