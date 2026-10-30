Robert Edgar

Professor of Writing and Popular Culture, York St John University

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I am Professor of Writing and Popular Culture in the York Centre for Writing based in the School of Humanities at York St John University, UK. I have written on Screenwriting (2009), Directing Fiction (2009), The Language of Film (2010 and 2015), The Music Documentary (2013), The Arena Concert (2015), Music, Memory and Memoir (2019), Adaptation for Scriptwriters (Bloomsbury, 2019), Venue Stories (2023), Thomas Hardy and the Folk Horror Tradition (2023), The Routledge Companion to Folk Horror (2023) and Horrifying Children: Hauntology and the Legacy of Children's Television (2024). My middle-grade novel, The Wandspringer, was published in 2025. I am the co-lead of the Music Memoir Research Group and the Hauntology and Spectrality Research Group. My forthcoming publications include Alan Garner and the Work of Time, Haunted Writing and Eighteenth Century Folk Horror: Roots, Representations and Returns. I am one of the series editors for the Bloomsbury Spectres, Hauntings and Horrors Series.

1997–2022 Professor, York St John University

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