Allegheny County Is Reassessing Every Property Here's How Your Tax Bill Is Calculated Now

MENAFN - The Conversation) Allegheny County will undergo a countywide reassessment of every property it taxes for the first time since 2012. A county judge ordered the reassessment in August 2026, requiring the work to begin by July 1, 2027, and finish within five years.

The goal is to bring property values in line with today's market. That could shift the tax burden among property owners across the county. State anti-windfall rules may require local governments to lower their tax rates after a reassessment to ensure they balance and equalize the tax reassessments. Individual bills may go up or down.

For many homeowners, property taxes are confusing. Terms such as assessment, millage rate and school district tax come up often, but taxpayers may not know what they mean or how each one affects their annual tax bill.

In Pittsburgh, property taxes pay for schools, parks, libraries, public safety and other local services.

I research and teach government finance at Penn State Harrisburg, including a course on state and local taxation. Here's a plain-language guide to how Pittsburgh's property taxes work.

What your home is worth – on paper

The first concept is the property assessment. Allegheny County's Office of Property Assessments gives every property an assessed value. That value is the basis for calculating property taxes.

An assessed value isn't necessarily what a home would sell for today. Some places, such as Philadelphia, assess property at full market value. Other jurisdictions assess property at a set percentage of market value. In Cook County, Illinois, which includes Chicago, homes are assessed at 10% of their market value. That doesn't mean Chicago-area homeowners pay less. When assessments are a smaller share of market value, tax rates are set higher to raise the same amount of money. Allegheny County assesses at full value, but it uses what properties were worth in 2012. The court-ordered reassessment is meant to close the gap between those 2012 values and today's market.

Allegheny County's 14-year gap would be unusual almost anywhere else. Pennsylvania is the only state that doesn't require counties to reassess on a regular schedule, while most states do so at least every six years. Within Pennsylvania, though, Allegheny is far from the worst: Butler County hasn't reassessed since 1969.

Homeowners can look up their assessment on the county's real estate portal.

What a mill means

Once a property has an assessed value, each local government applies a millage rate to figure out the tax owed. One mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. A home assessed at $100,000 has 100 units of $1,000 in value.

Pittsburgh property owners pay property taxes to three government entities: Allegheny County, the City of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Public Schools. Each one sets its own millage rate.

For 2026, the city's general rate is 9.67 mills. The city also charges 0.5 mill for parks and 0.25 mill for libraries. Pittsburgh Public Schools charges 10.457 mills, and Allegheny County charges 6.43 mills.

Together, those rates add up to 27.307 mills. For a city home assessed at $100,000, that comes to about $2,731 a year before any exemptions or discounts.

The county's property tax worksheet and the county treasurer's millage rate page list current rates. These rates are set each year, and all of them will be cut when reassessed values take effect, since the law requires rates to drop as total values rise.

The biggest slice: Schools

School taxes are often the largest share of a homeowner's property tax bill. In Pennsylvania, property taxes are a major source of revenue for public schools. They help fund salaries for teachers, updates and maintainance for buildings, transportation, and technology and educational programs.

School tax rates vary widely across Allegheny County. Pittsburgh Public Schools charges 10.457 mills, well below the suburban districts around it. North Allegheny, one of the lowest-taxing suburban districts, charges about 20.4 mills for the 2026-27 school year. Two of the highest are Mt. Lebanon at about 32 mills and Penn Hills at about 32.6 mills. The county treasurer publishes a full list of school district rates.

Help for homeowners and seniors

Some homeowners qualify for programs that lower their tax bills.

The Allegheny County Homestead exemption, known as Act 50, cuts $18,000 from the assessed value of a qualified, owner-occupied, primary residence property's county taxes. There's no income limit: Any homeowner who lives in the property as their primary residence qualifies. A home assessed at $100,000 is taxed on just $82,000, which saves about $116 a year. Enrolling in Act 50 also automatically applies Pittsburgh's $15,000 exemption, which covers the parks and library levies, and a larger Pittsburgh Public Schools exemption that is set each year. Applications for this exemption are due March 1 and need to be filed only once.

The senior citizen tax relief program, known as Act 77, takes another 30% off county taxes for homeowners who are at least 60, have household incomes of $30,000 or less and have owned and lived in their home for at least 10 years. For a qualifying senior with that $100,000 home, the county bill would drop from about $527 to about $369.

If you think your assessment's too high

Homeowners who believe their assessment is too high can appeal their assessment to the county's Board of Property Assessment Appeals and Review. Filing is free; appeals can be submitted online, by email or in person.

Appeals are filed the year before the tax year they affect. The appeal window for 2027 bills closed Sept. 1, 2026. The next window, for 2028 bills, is expected to run from July 1 to Sept. 1, 2027, around the time the reassessment is set to begin.

At an appeal hearing, homeowners can argue their property's value using either 2012 prices or today's market. Recent sales of similar homes nearby can help show whether an assessment is out of line. The board can lower the assessment, leave it as is or raise it.

What reassessment means for you

Pittsburgh property taxes come down to two elements: the property's assessed value and the millage rates set by the county, the city and the school district. Understanding how these elements work together can help homeowners read and comprehend their tax bills and better plan for one of the biggest ongoing costs of owning a home, next to the mortgage payment.

That understanding will matter more as the reassessment gets underway. When new values take effect, some homeowners will see their share of the tax burden rise and others will see it fall. The direction depends on how their property's value has changed compared with changes of other similar properties since 2012.

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