Elizabeth Jane Beckett-Camarata

Professor of Public Administration, Penn State

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Dr. Jane Beckett-Camarata is a Teaching Professor of Public Administration at Penn State Harrisburg. She teaches and conducts research in the Master of Public Administration (MPA) and Ph.D. programs and consults in the areas of public administration, budgeting, finance, and governance. Dr. Beckett-Camarata is nationally and internationally recognized for her expertise in public finance, budgeting, governmental accounting, taxation and infrastructure finance, with particular emphasis on the effects of capital and operating budgeting and accounting systems on state and local government finances.

–present Professor of Public Administration, School of Public Affairs, Penn State

Experience