1 In 4 Australians Physically Abused By Parents: Study

MENAFN - The Conversation) New research shows one in four young people have experienced physical abuse in childhood at the hands of their parents – and most commonly before the age of ten.

Our study used data from the Australian Child Maltreatment Study, focusing on 2,623 people who reported experiencing physical abuse as children. Our team has previously reported that 32% of Australians have experienced childhood physical abuse. This new study builds on those findings by examining who perpetrates physical abuse and the age at which it is most likely to occur.

Physical abuse can include an adult hitting, pushing and kicking a child. It can also mean more severe forms of violence such a beating, punching, choking or burning a child. It can result in serious injuries or even death. However, even incidents that do not leave lasting injuries can be considered abuse.

Who perpetrates physical abuse?

We looked at two types of perpetrators of physical abuse before age 18:

familial perpetrators: parents and parent-like familial adult caregivers, such as biological parents, step-parents, romantic parents of parents or adult relatives institutional perpetrators: institutional adults, such as teachers, adults in religious organisations, coaches, instructors or sporting teachers.

Our findings show that physical abuse is mostly perpetrated by family members. We found:

children are 20 times more likely to experience abuse by a family member than an institutional perpetrator (84.8% v 4.3%) girls are more likely to experience familial physical abuse than boys (28.6% v 24.4%).

This suggests that while prevention efforts are largely focused on institutional abuse, there needs to be a greater focus on abuse in the home.

One in three adults who reported abuse before age ten said it was by both parents. This runs counter to research showing fathers as the most common or sole abuser.

However, when it is only one parent who perpetrates the abuse, boys are twice as likely to be abused by their father (10.6%) than their mother (4.4%). This difference wasn't seen in girls.

So, how can we drive change?

Australia is developing a new National Plan to End Violence against Women and Children.

This is an opportunity to shift the conversation from responding to physical abuse to preventing physical abuse with earlier and more targeted support.

This study highlights the critical role of the family environment as a key target area in violence prevention efforts.

Three things are needed to reduce physical abuse in families.

1. We all need to be informed

Despite significant investments in child protection, we have yet to make headway in prevention of physical abuse. Clearly investing largely in response to physical abuse is insufficient.

Clinicians, teachers, parents and carers need to recognise and respond appropriately to signs of abuse. Educational programs can aid on this front and potentially stop abuse when first identified.

To really shift the dial, we must increase our investment in the prevention of abuse by supporting parents before abuse occurs.

The high occurrence of physical abuse by parents shows this is not a niche issue. It requires a universal public health approach.

2. We need to make parenting support accessible to all families

Parenting, while rewarding, can also be challenging. Children are at greater risk of abuse when parents are under stress.

Given abuse occurs in a broader family context, policy changes to support families may help protect children. This includes things such as access to:

mental health support substance abuse services stable housing services aimed at reducing family and domestic violence.

Addressing these issues would help reduce pressures on families.

We must ensure families have free access to evidence-based supports to build healthy parenting skills, manage and reduce family stressors, and promote young people's wellbeing.

Research shows maltreatment rates are lower in communities where parenting support is available to all parents via universal parenting programs.

Early intervention is critical in reducing physical abuse. Equipping parents with non-violent parenting strategies is critical.

This ties in with previous research showing the importance of stronger community-based support in keeping children safe and protected.

Essentially, parents need support before crisis can turn into violence.

3. Children need support

We also need to provide safe and accessible ways for children to get help. We all need to listen better to our children, and better support and validate them to make them feel safe and believed.

Children and young people need to be informed about their rights and how to identify abuse from an early age.

In good news, there are now public health campaigns that help children understand what behaviours are acceptable from adults. However, these are mostly tailored to child sexual abuse. Similar campaigns are required for physical abuse.

Physical abuse is preventable. We must move beyond responding after harm occurs and invest in effective, accessible support for every family, with extra help when it is needed.

For parents seeking support, see Raising Children Network at

If this article has caused distress, or if you're concerned about someone you know, call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4646 or contact Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 or 13YARN on 13 92 76.