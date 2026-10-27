Research Assistant, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, Curtin University

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Monica Madzoska is a Research Associate and Sessional Academic within the School of Population Health at Curtin University, Western Australia.

With a dual focus on research and teaching, Monica's work strongly focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of children and adolescents (Young Minds: Our Future). Her work focuses on analysing prevalence estimates of child maltreatment within Australian society, and the overall attributable burden of disease (Australian Child Maltreatment Study). Monica further co-facilitates mental health promotion programs for children in primary and secondary schools (Aussie Optimism Program).

Monica is also a PhD candidate with her PhD focusing on the impact of child maltreatment disclosure on mental health, health service utilisation, and intimate partner relationships.

Her PhD has a strong emphasis on prevention strategies, trauma-based approaches, and policy-making.

Monica is also a member of the Mental Health Domain, Curtin enAble Institute, further highlighting her dedication to mental health priorities for the community and promotion of positive coping and resilience.



2023–present Research assistant, Curtin University 2024–present PhD Candidate, Curtin University

2022 Curtin University, Bachelor of Psychology

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