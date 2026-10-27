Monica Madzoska
- Research Assistant, PhD Candidate, School of Population Health, Curtin University
Monica Madzoska is a Research Associate and Sessional Academic within the School of Population Health at Curtin University, Western Australia.
With a dual focus on research and teaching, Monica's work strongly focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of children and adolescents (Young Minds: Our Future). Her work focuses on analysing prevalence estimates of child maltreatment within Australian society, and the overall attributable burden of disease (Australian Child Maltreatment Study). Monica further co-facilitates mental health promotion programs for children in primary and secondary schools (Aussie Optimism Program).
Monica is also a PhD candidate with her PhD focusing on the impact of child maltreatment disclosure on mental health, health service utilisation, and intimate partner relationships.
Her PhD has a strong emphasis on prevention strategies, trauma-based approaches, and policy-making.
Monica is also a member of the Mental Health Domain, Curtin enAble Institute, further highlighting her dedication to mental health priorities for the community and promotion of positive coping and resilience.Experience
- 2023–present Research assistant, Curtin University 2024–present PhD Candidate, Curtin University
- 2022 Curtin University, Bachelor of Psychology
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