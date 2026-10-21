We Must Prepare Entire Cities For Extreme Heat. Our New Study Reveals How

MENAFN - The Conversation) In Australia, the days are growing longer and summer is fast approaching. But a very strong El Niño – a natural weather phenomenon that drives variations in temperature and winds across the Pacific – could make this summer a sweltering one.

This raises the question: are we ready for extreme heat?

Our new research examined how Australia's Greater Sydney region is preparing for surging temperatures and more frequent heatwaves. In particular, Western Sydney is known for its stifling temperatures, at times being the hottest place on the planet.

We found this city-wide approach involves much more than simply telling people what to do when temperatures soar.

A societal problem

Many Australians know how to cope with hot weather. We drink plenty of water, close blinds and curtains, stay indoors when the sun is at its strongest and regularly check on family, friends and neighbours.

This is good advice. However, not everyone can act on it.

For some people, staying cool is much easier said than done. Not everyone can afford to keep the air conditioner running. Not everyone has a well-insulated home, particularly those living in older homes. Not everyone is well-connected to their neighbours and wider community.

This raises several crucial questions:

how can we protect those most vulnerable to extreme heat, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with existing health conditions? how should we design houses, streets and neighbourhoods to reduce heat exposure in the first place? where else can residents go if they need relief from soaring temperatures?

Read more: Europe is battling a record-breaking heatwave. What's making it so severe?

Preparing a city for heat

Our latest research took a closer look at how one city is preparing for extreme heat.

The Greater Sydney Heat Taskforce, established in 2023 and led by the Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils and Resilient Sydney, aims to help nearly 5.6 million Sydneysiders cope with rising temperatures.

This taskforce brought together 373 representatives from more than 40 organisations across government, health, emergency services and other sectors. Over an 18-month period, these representatives developed the Greater Sydney Heat Smart City Plan. The plan was launched in December 2024 and is now being implemented.

The plan sets out 40 recommendations for action between 2025 and 2030. These cover topics such as raising awareness about heat-related risks, designing cooler homes and neighbourhoods and protecting vulnerable communities.

The plan also underscores the need for better coordination of services and emergency responses. Unlike floods and bushfires, which trigger specific, established emergency actions, extreme heat has historically fallen between different areas of government.

As researchers working within the taskforce, we examined how the Heat Smart City Plan helped bridge these gaps and identified ways to turn its recommendations into action.

Here are our three main findings.

Coordination is key

To create an effective plan, the Greater Sydney Heat Taskforce had to overcome organisations working in silos. For example, health agencies focus on heat-related illness, while councils manage how public spaces and planning authorities shape the built environment. This means responses to heat risk are often fragmented. By contrast, the Heat Smart City Plan helped organisations build trust, clarify responsibilities and identify gaps in governance.

Communities must be involved

By engaging community groups, including Sweltering Cities and the Western Sydney Community Forum, the taskforce built community experiences into the plan. This boosted support for initiatives like Extreme Heat Awareness Day.

Collaboration alone isn't enough

Long-term funding, clear responsibilities and ongoing support from local institutions are key to the success of any city-wide heat plan. The Heat Smart City Plan identifies the lead organisation responsible for turning recommendations into action. We found this encouraged organisations to take ownership and incorporate heat preparedness into existing planning, emergency management and climate adaptation frameworks.

The NSW government, for instance, is exploring how urban greening, improved shade and heat-sensitive building design can be incorporated into planning through its draft State Environmental Planning Policy.

Read more: A solution to cut extreme heat by up to 6 degrees is in our own backyards

More work needed

The Greater Sydney Heat Smart City Plan is a step forward, but the challenge now is turning its ambitions into practical, lasting changes across government and industry.

Promising initiatives already exist. The Australian Red Cross's TeleRedi program, currently run in South Australia and Western Australia, sees volunteers check in on vulnerable people during dangerous weather.

In Blacktown, libraries and other air-conditioned public facilities offer places to escape the heat, as outlined in the council's Beat the Heat guidance.

These initiatives are not complicated or new. But making them available where needed requires long-term funding and coordination across housing, infrastructure, health and emergency services. Only then can we protect lives and communities in a warming world.

We'd like to thank Kerry Robinson (Greater Sydney Heat Taskforce Chair), Judith Bruinsma and Kelly Gee (Western Sydney Regional Organisation of Councils, WSROC) and Melinda Dewsnap (Resilient Sydney) for facilitating the taskforce, alongside all its members. We particularly recognise the late Charles Casuscelli, former CEO of WSROC, whose leadership was instrumental in driving this work forward.

Read more: Extreme heat is harming remote First Nations communities. It's time we listen to them