Nicky Morrison

Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University

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Professor of Planning and Director of Urban Transformations Research Centre at Western Sydney University and Senior Visiting Fellow at University of Cambridge. She is on the Executive Committee of Healthy Urban Collaboratory, part of Sydney Partnership for Health Education, Research and Enterprise, and the Research Advisory Group of James Martin Institute for Public Policy. She was commended by the Royal Town Planning Institute for her leadership and significant contribution to the planning profession in March 2019.

–present Professor of Planning, Western Sydney University

1992 Strathclyde University, UK, Phd in Urban and Regional Planning

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