From Comedy Skits To Podcast Gaffes, What's Anthony Albanese's Social Media Strategy?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Labor won the 2025 election in a landslide victory that many attributed, at least in part, to a savvy social media campaign that prioritised influencers.

During his second term, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has continued to move beyond traditional political communication. He is increasingly embracing entertainment, comedy and influencer-driven content.

His recent appearance with the comedy and podcast duo Swag on the Beat is a particularly interesting example. In the skit, Albanese plays an intimidating father who threatens to reinstate a young man's HECS debt if he breaks his daughter's heart.

The creators have three million followers across their social media platforms, providing access to audiences well beyond those following Albanese's official account.

He's also continually appeared on podcasts, some of which have resulted in multiple rounds of controversy.

But why would a prime minister do this? Who's he trying to reach, and is it working?

The perils and pitfalls of social media

The comedy skit has landed awkwardly online.

We've already seen spin-off versions of the 40-second video, which might be welcomed by Albanese's strategists for increasing publicity across the board.

But many of them haven't been complimentary of Albanese's efforts. One of the most-watched switched the emphasis to government inaction on housing affordability.

The risks of this influencer strategy have been on full display in the news cycle this year, particularly with his July appearance on a podcast called Bush Deep.

A game involving Kylie Minogue and a discussion about the Japanese prime minister and a gift of melons generated drawn-out criticism and an apology from Albanese himself.

Albanese's appearance on the Karl Stefanovic Show in February is another example.

Stefanovic's podcast attracts a mostly conservative audience. The live comment stream was flooded with criticism of Albanese and support for One Nation.

This highlights an important limitation of the strategy. While appearing on alternative platforms can expose politicians to new audiences, access to an audience doesn't necessarily translate into acceptance or support.

An evolving strategy

Albanese's social media approach this year is an evolution of Labor's 2025 election campaign.

Last year, Albanese appeared with influencer Abbie Chatfield, the satirical news site the Betoota Advocate and YouTuber Ozzy Man Reviews.

The latter, whose YouTube audience is more than six million subscribers, featured what was described as Albanese's most-watched YouTube interview of that election.

But there's an important distinction between using non-traditional media to communicate political messages and becoming a part of the entertainment itself.

Previously, much of the emphasis was on introducing Albanese to different audiences and communicating policy. More recently, we have seen a greater willingness to participate in comedy and informal formats.

It actually makes sense

The Digital News Report Australia 2026 found 56% of Australians use social media for news. Almost half (48%) of Australians aged 18–24 use TikTok for news, while 60% have never used a printed newspaper as a news source.

Perhaps more significant is the increasing influence of online creators. The Digital News Report found 43% of Australian news consumers get news from creators and influencers.

More recently, the Democracy in our Feeds report presented a baseline for how the audience engaged with creator content during the election.

This report found creator content is the most influential form of political communication, with 63% of its participants stating influencer content swayed them the most.

Participants said:

This research highlights the difference between trust and influence. While traditional media may be seen as more credible, creators connect with audiences, without necessarily changing the minds of voters.

It therefore makes a lot of sense for politicians to be collaborating with influencers. It's just a question of how to do it while dodging the proverbial landmines.

The authentic Albo

Rather than expecting audiences to seek out political information, Albanese is entering the spaces where they are already consuming content. By collaborating with established creators, he can tap into their baked-in audiences.

There are indications this generates attention, but attention alone isn't particularly useful. We need to distinguish between visibility, engagement and influence. A video might attract significant views but that doesn't tell us if people watched it because they like Albanese and found the content entertaining, or wanted to criticise him.

It raises questions about authenticity and whether these approaches resonate with audiences in different ways.

Audiences often appreciate politicians demonstrating humour and personality. In 2024, Albanese appeared on Spicks and Specks, an Australian music quiz show, to mostly positive reviews.

But when appearances feel overly calculated, they can undermine the authenticity they intend to create.

In his attempts to tailor his persona to each audience, Albanese risks people not knowing who the“real Albanese” is.

It's also worth distinguishing these influencer collaborations from Albanese's use of his own social media accounts.

For instance, since winning the election, he has posted 267 times on TikTok, demonstrating a sustained commitment.

However, his own content is highly polished and professionally produced. It features considered lighting and sophisticated edits with a strong focus on government policy and achievements.

This contrasts with the more spontaneous, personality-driven content he participates in.

So what's the endgame?

The likely objective is to make Albanese a familiar presence in people's everyday media consumption rather than someone they encounter only during elections or major announcements.

We are increasingly seeing political communication become continuous, rather than just during big campaigns. Politicians maintain visibility and personality-building activities throughout their time in office.

Ultimately, visibility is not the same as credibility. Engagement is not the same as trust. A politician can attract enormous attention without improving people's understanding of policy or confidence in government.

The longer-term question is whether Albanese's interactions are changing how the audience perceives him, his government and its policies.