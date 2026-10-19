Susan Grantham

Senior Lecturer in Communication, Griffith University

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Susan has more than 15 years' experience working in strategic communications and social media management for the Queensland Government across various roles at the manager and director levels. Her research focuses on trending social media as a strategic communication tool for both government and pseudo-government organisations in everyday engagement and during crisis events. She is the lead co-author with Professor Mark Pearson on Social Media Risk and the Law: A Guide for Global Communicators.



2020–2023 Adjunct fellow, Griffith University 2006–2020 Director/Manager, Queensland Government

2014 Central Queensland University, Doctor of Professional Studies (Communication)

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