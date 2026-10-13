Advertising Like Sydney Sweeney's Novig Campaign Teach Women To See Themselves As Objects

MENAFN - The Conversation) In a recent advertisement for Novig, a U.S. sports prediction market and trading platform, actor Sydney Sweeney appears nearly nude, using sports equipment as props to cover various parts of her body.

The visual plays on the campaign's tagline -“Just Sports” - and hints at the idea that, unlike other platforms, Novig doesn't offer betting on politics, war or death.

Novig is regulated as a financial exchange rather than a sportsbook, but its users still put real money on the outcomes of games. Sweeney is not just the face of this new campaign. When it launched in September, Novig announced that she had joined the company as a strategic partner and equity holder.

The ad captures two troubling trends: how routinely women's bodies are sexualized in digital media and how gambling companies use sexual appeal, and the implied promise of romantic or sexual reward, to target young men. Together, they pose risks to young people's well-being and social relationships.

Its release also comes at a time when sexual objectification continues to shape the daily lives of girls and women, and as women increasingly turn to cosmetic procedures to change their bodies and appearance. Meanwhile, addictive online betting is rising among young men in Canada.

How women learn to see themselves as objects

Objectification means being stripped of agency and personhood and reduced to an object for others' consumption. When sexualized images of women are everywhere in society, they can impact the way women understand their own value and place in the world.

Over time, women may internalize that outside view, resulting in what researchers call“self-objectification.” This means seeing one's body as others might see it, valuing physical appearance over one's other traits, skills and interests.

In a recent study, we found that social media videos that focused on women's bodies led to more self-objectification than other videos did. This effect was especially strong for content that promoted or highlighted thin bodies.

Every video in the study ran for 10 to 30 seconds. That suggests that even short bursts of exposure to objectifying content can affect how women think and feel about their bodies. Self-objectification is linked to poorer well-being, body image concerns and disordered eating. An ad like Novig's may prompt a similar response in viewers.

Research also suggests that the harms extend beyond how women see themselves. Exposure to objectifying depictions of women is linked with harassment toward women, the acceptance of interpersonal violence and the perpetuation of rape myths, as well as a stronger endorsement of masculine gender norms.

The role of objectification in women's sports

Women have long fought for access to professional sports and for a place as fans. Given that history, the backlash against Sweeney's Novig advertisement is unsurprising.

Professional women athletes were quick to respond on social media. They promoted an image of women as strong competitors and steered the discussion back to their accomplishments and rightful place in sports.

Sports media often focus on women athletes' bodies rather than their skills. That can increase self-objectification in women who watch, which may in turn reduce or negatively affect their engagement with sport.

Because sport has traditionally been associated with men and masculinities, women's gender identity in sport may become particularly salient, which may, in turn, increase the likelihood that they will be objectified.

Sexualized tactics in gambling marketing

Sexualized advertising is a notable tactic used to attract attention to gambling products. By associating betting with celebrity appeal, physical attractiveness and aspirational lifestyles, these ads can make gambling seem more socially desirable and less risky.

The approach can also reinforce gender stereotypes. Research has documented gambling marketers' use of female celebrities, glamour and sexual appeal to attract audiences.

Young women interviewed by researchers in a 2026 study said celebrity-led and gender-targeted gambling promotions made betting appear more socially acceptable and harmless.

A 2023 systematic review found consistent evidence linking exposure to gambling advertising with greater intentions to gamble and more gambling.

Taking lessons from alcohol advertising

Companies should focus on the utility of their products rather than on exploiting women's bodies and sexual appeal. Canada already offers a model to learn from.

Broadcast ads for alcohol cannot imply that drinking brings social acceptance or personal success under a code set by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. The logic is that advertising shouldn't make a product with known health risks look like a ticket to status.

Some gambling rules are already pointing this way. Since February 2024, Ontario has barred athletes from online gambling ads by licensed operators and restricted celebrities likely to appeal to minors.

To protect young women and young men alike, regulators and policymakers need to extend similar restrictions to sexualized gambling advertising.