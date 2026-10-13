Samantha Jones

Researcher, Department of Psychology, Western University

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I completed my Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Psychology with a minor in Biology at Queen's University. I then completed my Master of Science in Social Developmental Psychology at Western University, where I used social network analysis to investigate how people discuss their emotions within their social networks. I recently completed my PhD in Social Developmental Psychology at Western, where my dissertation examined the link between social media engagement and mood drawing on both experimental designs and naturalistic observation.

I am a mixed-methods researcher with extensive training in both quantitative and qualitative approaches. I am experienced in linear regression, linear mixed-effects modelling, social network analysis, machine learning techniques such as hierarchical cluster analysis, as well as in thematic and content analysis. I am proficient in R and Python.

I am passionate about knowledge mobilization and communicating my research findings to the public. From 2025 to 2026, I held an Impact Fellowship at Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development, where I contributed to a variety of policy initiatives and public-facing resources. I have shared my research on CBC's The National, on radio stations across Canada, and with several international news outlets. In these endeavours, I share my expertise on social media, mood and well-being.

Throughout this work, my goal is to help people understand how social media impacts their mood, and how to use it in healthier, more intentional ways.

2022–present Researcher, Western University



2026 Western University, Psychology (PhD) 2022 Western University, Psychology (MSc)

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