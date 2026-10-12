Doing End-Of-Year Exams? 5 Foods That Are Good For Brain Health And What To Avoid

MENAFN - The Conversation) Your brain influences your appetite, how you respond to food and whether you feel full. And the relationship also works the other way around: what you eat can directly influence how your brain works.

So, when you're studying for exams – or finally sitting them – you need nutritious food for your brain to perform its best.

Here are some practical tips for when and what to eat during exam time.

Yes, you should have breakfast

How much you eat, and when, can affect how you think, feel and perform across the day.

Research shows teenagers who regularly eat breakfast have better academic performance than those who don't.

But the quality also matters. This means choosing foods from a range of food groups, keeping in mind the recommended servings.

A healthy, balanced breakfast could look like two scrambled eggs on wholegrain toast with avocado, or yoghurt and sliced banana with 1⁄4 cup of untoasted muesli and nuts.

Don't forget snacks

Just as your muscles need fuel during exercise, your brain needs energy during sustained mental effort, too. So when you're studying for long periods, regular snacks – such as handful of nuts, an apple or rice crackers with hummus dip – are helpful.

Hunger can also affect your mood – making you“hangry”.

And, when you're hungry, you're less able to learn or recall information. But being too full can also interfere with concentration.

So aim to be comfortably satisfied rather than overly hungry or uncomfortably full. Slowing down, taking a proper break to eat, and listening to your body can help you know when you're full.

Nerves and stress can upset some people's stomachs and it may be tempting to skip meals. But try instead to have foods that you like in small amounts. Don't suddenly try something new, as it could also make you feel nauseated.

Five foods to help your brain

Maintaining long-term healthy eating habits alongside your study routine is more important for your academic performance – and overall health – than what you eat on one particular day. But there are some foods that are beneficial for brain health, including concentration and remembering information.

1. Salmon. Oily fish like salmon contains healthy omega-3 fats. These are important for brain health. When eaten regularly, omega-3 fats can help keep your mood stable and reduce symptoms of anxiety and stress. Aim for a palm-sized serving two to three times a week.

2. Spinach. Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, kale, chard and pak choy are full of antioxidants and fibre, which are good for our health. Leafy greens contain high levels of plant-based iron, as well as nitrates that are used by the body for energy conversion. One study linked having the equivalent of 1⁄2 cup of raw spinach a day to improved cognitive performance among late teenage boys.

3. Blueberries. These contain components known as polyphenols which are linked to better brain health across the lifespan. They may also have a short-term effect on cognition. One small study found children were quicker at recalling memories, and better reaction times, two to six hours after eating the equivalent of 11⁄2 cups of fresh blueberries.

4. Walnuts. These nuts – which are high in alpha-linolenic acid, a healthy fat – are easy to add to a meal or pack as a snack. One study from Spain found teens who ate a handful of walnuts each day for six months were better at paying attention. However, given the location it's likely they were also loosely following a Mediterranean diet, so the benefits could be due to multiple reasons.

5. Eggs. Among eggs' range of important nutrients is choline, known to boost the brain's executive functioning – allowing us to solve problems, regulate emotions and plan ahead, as well as our working memory. Choline enters the bloodstream within a few hours of eating eggs.

What else you can do for your brain

Food is one part of looking after our brains – but there are lots of other things you can do to take care of brain health.

Apart from physical protection, such as wearing a helmet when riding a bike, making sure you get enough sleep (at least eight to ten hours for teenagers ) allows your brain to send signals properly and will help you recall memories and information faster and manage stress better. Using energy drinks to stay awake won't replace these benefits.

Smoking and vaping can also negatively affect memory, while drinking alcohol can reduce the ability to grow new brain cells. So these are best avoided, especially around exam time.

So, don't forget...

When you study, listen to your body. Are you hungry? Thirsty? Do you need to take a break and have a stretch?

Good study habits, just like good eating habits, can help your body and your brain work well during exams and make the most of your hard work. Good luck!