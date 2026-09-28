Professor, School of Medical, Indigenous and Health Sciences. Advanced Accredited Practising Dietitian, University of Wollongong

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Professor Yasmine Probst is an Advanced Accredited Practising Dietitian and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute for Digital Health. She is the current Associate Dean (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) for the faculty of Science, Medicine and Health, holds a Senior Research fellowship with Multiple Sclerosis Australia and leads the Eatright MS research team at the University of Wollongong. In 2018 she was recognised by the Illawarra Health and Medical Research Institute awarded the Dame Bridget Ogilvie Clinical Research Excellence award and 2019 recipient of a Vice Chancellors award for Excellence in Community Engagement.

Yasmine holds dual Masters qualifications in both dietetics and in health informatics and has been the recipient of consecutive National Health and Medical Research Council fellowships. She has worked within the clinical trials research team to manage food-based intervention trials with a specific focus on dietary methodology, dietary modeling and food composition. She is a leader for food composition data use in Australia and applies these skills to support people living with multiple sclerosis to understand lifestyle self-management of their condition. Yasmine has presented her research at a number of national and international conferences and published widely.



2012–present Senior Lecturer, University of Wollongong 2010–2012 Senior Research fellow, University of Wollongong



2016 University of Wollongong, Master of Health Informatics (Distinction)

2009 University of New South Wales, International Graduate Certificate in Food Composition

2006 University of Wollongong, Doctor of Philosophy

2005 University of Wollongong, Graduate Certificate in Business 2003 University of Wollongong, Master of Science (Nutrition and Dietetics)



Dietitians Association of Australia

Nutrition Society of Australia Health Informatics Society of Australia

Nutrition And Dietetics (1111)

ExperienceEducationProfessional MembershipsResearch AreasHonours

AdvAPD