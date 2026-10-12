Deadly Fungi Are Harming Australia's Wild Reptiles. This Is How To Stop The Spread

MENAFN - The Conversation) With spring underway and the weather warming, reptiles are on the move in suburbs, parks and bushland across Australia. Snake catchers and wildlife carers are responding to calls for help, and reptile enthusiasts – known as“herpers” – are heading outdoors in search of their next sighting.

Australia is rich in reptiles, with many of them found nowhere else. But our diverse species face increasing threats from fungal diseases.

Imagine you call a snake catcher to take a carpet python out of your roof, and they later attend another call-out across town. The same equipment they used at your home could potentially carry fungal pathogens from one encounter to the next, moving disease between animals and places.

In our new research, we explore how people handling reptiles may unknowingly spread fungal diseases, and what they can do to reduce this happening. The fixes are simple, inexpensive and easy to use in the field.

Diseases already affecting our wildlife

Several fungal pathogens are now known to infect wild Australian reptiles, including Ophidiomyces ophidiicola, the cause of snake fungal disease, and Nannizziopsis barbatae, which affects eastern water dragons and carpet pythons.

These infections can cause severe skin disease, disrupt shedding – where a snake discards its outer layer of skin to allow for growth – and leave animals weak and emaciated. In many cases they can be fatal. Overseas, snake fungal disease has been linked to a fall in wild snake populations.

We know relatively little about which Australian reptile species are the most vulnerable, making prevention especially important. Since these diseases were found in captive Australian reptiles in the past, the pet trade is a likely source of introduction into wild populations.

Infections are not always visible

The obvious advice is to leave sick-looking reptiles alone. But that's not enough.

Reptiles can carry and shed fungal pathogens without obvious signs of disease. An animal may be newly infected, tolerate the infection without becoming visibly sick, or have recently recovered.

The fungi also persist in the environment, in the soil or decaying matter. Research on Brisbane's water dragons found they were more likely to become infected from contaminated habitat, rather than direct contact with infected dragons.

So, a muddy boot, a used snake bag or an unwashed snake hook could potentially move fungal pathogens between animals and places without anyone realising.

How people could spread deadly fungus

Many people handle wild reptiles, including snake catchers, wildlife carers, ecotourism operators, ecological consultants, researchers and recreational“herpers”. Importantly, you should avoid handling wild reptiles unless appropriately trained, authorised or licensed to do so.

People who handle reptiles often move between locations in a short period of time, taking equipment with them. Although wildlife biosecurity guidelines recommend routine disinfection of equipment and clothing to prevent pathogen spread, this is not routine outside specialist programs. This means fungal pathogens can easily hitch a ride.

We don't yet have evidence that people are spreading reptile fungal pathogens between wild Australian reptile populations. But the pathways exist, and similar concerns have arisen with other wildlife diseases. Amphibian chytrid fungus, which has devastated frog populations worldwide, has been spread to remote refuges through human activities, including tourism.

People who keep pet reptiles and also handle wild reptiles should take particular care. Snake fungal disease was detected in captive Australian snakes years before it was found in the wild, highlighting the importance of strong biosecurity.

What to do if you handle reptiles

We recommend a few simple steps to reduce the risk of spreading fungal pathogens:

clean your hands between animals. Change disposable gloves, or use alcohol hand gel or wipes use one bag per animal, carry spare bags and wash before using them again clean your hooks and tools, then disinfect with 70% ethanol, diluted bleach or veterinary disinfectant and leave it on for 2-10 minutes clean your boots between sites by removing soil and disinfecting keep captive and wild reptiles separate, and use separate equipment if you see a sick-looking reptile with crusty or discoloured skin, leave it where it is, take a photograph and contact your local wildlife hospital or veterinarian.

None of these measures are expensive or difficult: a spray bottle of disinfectant, spare gloves and a few extra bags can fit easily into a field kit. Tour operators, wildlife groups and reptile organisations can make basic biosecurity equipment such as brushes, buckets and disinfectant readily available.

Handle with care, not fear

We are not asking people to stop interacting with reptiles. Rescue work, relocation, and research all rely on people working safely with reptiles, under specific authorisations. Close encounters with wildlife can inspire curiosity and support conservation.

Instead, we are asking reptile handlers to treat biosecurity as part of responsible wildlife stewardship, as frog researchers have done for years. A small change in your routine could make a big difference for Australia's most unique reptiles.