Patrick Champagne

PhD Candidate in Biology, The University of Queensland

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I hold a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Acadia University, Canada, and an Advanced Diploma and Master of Science in Applied Geomatics from the Centre of Geographic Sciences (COGS). My MSc research focused on applying remote sensing and machine-learning approaches to ecological questions on Green Anacondas (Eunectes murinus).

I am currently a PhD candidate at The University of Queensland, where my research focuses on venom biology and the ecological and evolutionary adaptations of venomous animals. Alongside my academic research, I have professional experience in environmental science, geospatial analysis, wildlife conservation, field biology, and research project management. I have worked extensively across Australia, Canada, Latin America, and Central Africa, including remote field research in tropical environments.

My professional work combines field biology and conservation with geospatial technologies, including GIS, remote sensing, satellite imagery, LiDAR, drones, and ecological spatial analysis. I also have experience in university teaching and field-based education, and have contributed to research and conservation projects involving biodiversity, environmental risk, and wildlife.

–present PhD Candidate in Biology, The University of Queensland

2022 Acadia University and the Centre of Geographic Sciences, MSc in Applied Geomatics

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