Year 12 Students Might Feel Anxious As Exams Approach. Here's What Can Help

MENAFN - The Conversation) Throughout October and November, Year 12 students across Australia will sit their final exams.

If you're one of these students, you might experience increased anxiety due to pressure to perform. You might even feel as though certain career pathways will be closed off if you don't do well.

But there are things you can do to reduce anxiety during the exam period, and ways to protect your mental health during the final leg of Year 12.

What contributes to anxiety?

Anxiety often arises when we become worried about what may happen in the future. In response to a perceived threat or uncertainty, the body's autonomic nervous system is activated, preparing us to cope with danger. In the body, this might lead to muscles tensing, faster breathing, and an increased heart rate.

While these responses are designed to protect us, anxiety can also create a persistent sense of unease that makes it difficult to think clearly, concentrate, or feel at peace. Research suggests symptoms of anxiety and depression spike during exam periods and towards the end of high school.

It's also a time in your life when you're forming your personal identity and making plans for your first year out of school. This might place an added pressure on exams if you believe your grades are going to influence the career you might pursue and what you might be doing next year. You might ask yourself questions such as:

Signs anxiety is becoming a problem

While it's normal to feel some anxiety and nervousness around the exam period, there are signs you may need extra support. This can include:

experiencing regular headaches changes in emotion that are out of character sleeping troubles irritability a lack of energy regular negative self talk.

What not to do

During periods of uncertainty, it can be easy to let thoughts of doubt creep in. But research shows rumination and negative self talk can increase anxiety and depression symptoms.

You can challenge negative self talk by speaking words of compassion and courage to yourself. For example:

If you're experiencing increased anxiety, don't avoid talking about it either. Instead, tell somebody you trust about your worries or fears. This may be a parent, a friend, a teacher or another trusted adult.

There are other ways you can protect your mental health too.

1. Be comfortable with uncertainty

You might not have all the answers as to what the future will hold, but that is okay. Research shows sitting with uncertainty can reduce stress and increase resilience, even though it feels uncomfortable.

It helps to anchor yourself in what is certain, instead of focusing on the things you don't know too. You might look forward to seeing your friends before the exam or plans for a family dinner after it.

2. Write about it

Writing about your experiences can help you identify what you're feeling.

Research shows expressive writing can lead to reduced feelings of stress, anxiety and depression. Writing in a gratitude journal three times a week for even a month can shift the brain from scanning for threat to noticing positives.

3. Build healthy habits

Creating daily or weekly habits can help strengthen wellbeing. You might decide to set stricter sleep and wake up times to get a consistent sleep. Or you may dedicate a specific time of the day to exercise or going for a walk.

Other healthy habits include:

practising mindfulness spending time in nature catching up with friends and family listening to music.

4. Reduce pressure on yourself

Remember, it's not the end of the world if you don't perform as well in exams as you hoped.

You can reduce the pressure of exams by reminding yourself there are alternative university and career pathways.

It also helps to shift your focus to what exciting things your future may hold after Year 12.

If this article has raised issues for you or your child, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800.