Cher Mcgillivray
- Assistant Professor in Psychology, Bond University
Dr Cher McGillivray is Assistant Professor at Bond University, Director of Seed Of Hope Psychology, speaker, author, researcher and musician who is committed to helping children and their families flourish for life. She is an advocate for children having the right to grow up in safe and nurturing environments so they can discover their potential, know their worth, and to be of service to others. Her research areas of interest include wellbeing, resilience, posttraumatic growth, and intergenerational familial recovery from adverse childhood experiences. Cher holds a PhD from Bond University and provides the latest research, and educational content to help support the well-being of young children and their families.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor, Bond University
Doctor of Philosophy, Masters Clinical Psychology, Graduate Diploma of Psychological Science, Graduate Diploma of Psychology, MBA
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