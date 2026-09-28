NZ's Next New Mps Face A Brutal Learning Curve. Does It Have To Be That Way?

MENAFN - The Conversation) Starting a new job is tough for anyone. There are skills to learn, colleagues to meet and the unwritten rules of a workplace to figure out.

But for those first-term Members of Parliament who arrive after November's election, the learning curve is likely to be altogether steeper.

They're expected to start their new roles with the competencies and experience needed to find their feet quickly.

But unlike most newbies, they have no formal job description, no single manager setting expectations – and relatively little likelihood of mistakes going unnoticed.

Our newly published research, based on interviews with 23 first-term MPs, shows just how difficult the transition can be – and how parliament, the media and the public might better support newcomers.

'You want to hit the ground running'

For many new MPs, the shift can come as a shock. After swearing an oath of allegiance, they're largely left to get on with it. As one new MP noted:

The job also involves answering to multiple groups with different expectations – from political parties and colleagues to constituents, interest groups and the wider public.

Meanwhile, newcomers must navigate a complex legislative system with extensive formal rules and unwritten norms. They do this in an unusually competitive environment, where getting something wrong can carry significant consequences.

Opposition MPs have political points to score, the media have an interest in newsworthy missteps, and even colleagues within the same party may gain opportunities when another MP stumbles. One MP told us:

Some missteps brought brief embarrassment; others could escalate quickly and end a political career. As another MP put it:

Adding to the pressure are relentless demands on MPs' time. Priorities can change quickly with breaking news and shifting parliamentary business, while colleagues, staff, community and industry groups, journalists and members of the public all compete for their attention.

For newcomers keen to establish themselves, saying no can be difficult. As one MP explained:

At the same time, almost everything they do can attract attention. Participants described“being judged the whole time”, from what they wore and who they spoke to, to how they behaved outside parliament.

Even a quick trip to the shops could result in a selfie, an unexpected photograph or an otherwise mundane encounter becoming a story.

This created a dilemma. MPs felt much of their substantive legislative work could pass unnoticed, while a single error might come to define them. As one put it:

Some responded by becoming more cautious about what they said and did. But keeping too low a profile carried its own risk: voters might wonder what and if they were contributing.

New MPs therefore felt pressure to seek media and parliamentary opportunities to stand out while simultaneously guarding against any negative attention those opportunities could bring.

Learning the job and managing a public reputation were, in other words, happening at the same time.

What might be done differently

When politics becomes heavily focused on reputation management, it can distract new MPs from learning their roles and doing the work they were elected to do.

Our research suggests there are ways to ease some of that pressure without removing the accountability that comes with public office.

One would be to give first-term MPs something of a grace period, with politicians, the media and the public recognising that newcomers are still learning the ropes and will inevitably make some rookie mistakes.

That could give them more opportunity to build confidence and competence before every misstep becomes a test of their suitability for office.

There is also a role for the public in what gets attention. A greater focus on MPs' real work, rather than their public image or social media presence, could help shift the incentives.

The stories we choose to read, share and engage with ultimately help determine what political coverage gets produced.

It is easy to dismiss these pressures as simply part of adversarial politics. But our research suggests the environment in which new MPs learn their jobs is shaped by politicians, the media and the public alike – and all can play a part in improving it.

In these ways, new MPs – a significant proportion of our House of Representatives – can get on with the important job of representing us.