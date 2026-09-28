Helena Cooper-Thomas
- Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Faculty of Business, Auckland University of Technology
Helena Cooper-Thomas is Professor of Organizational Behaviour in the Faculty of Business, with honorary positions also at University of Auckland and University of Waikato. She has authored over 70 peer-reviewed international publications in journals including Journal of Organizational Behavior, Academy of Management Journal, and the Journal of Vocational Behavior, and contributed to a number of scholarly books, either as author, co-author or co-editor.Experience
- 2017–present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, Auckland University of Technology 2003–2017 Associate Professor, University of Auckland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment