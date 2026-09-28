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Helena Cooper-Thomas

Helena Cooper-Thomas


2026-09-28 03:13:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Faculty of Business, Auckland University of Technology
Profile Articles

Helena Cooper-Thomas is Professor of Organizational Behaviour in the Faculty of Business, with honorary positions also at University of Auckland and University of Waikato. She has authored over 70 peer-reviewed international publications in journals including Journal of Organizational Behavior, Academy of Management Journal, and the Journal of Vocational Behavior, and contributed to a number of scholarly books, either as author, co-author or co-editor.

Experience
  • 2017–present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, Auckland University of Technology
  • 2003–2017 Associate Professor, University of Auckland

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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