Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Faculty of Business, Auckland University of Technology

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Helena Cooper-Thomas is Professor of Organizational Behaviour in the Faculty of Business, with honorary positions also at University of Auckland and University of Waikato. She has authored over 70 peer-reviewed international publications in journals including Journal of Organizational Behavior, Academy of Management Journal, and the Journal of Vocational Behavior, and contributed to a number of scholarly books, either as author, co-author or co-editor.



2017–present Professor of Organizational Behaviour, Auckland University of Technology 2003–2017 Associate Professor, University of Auckland

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