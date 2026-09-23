Five Intimidating Houseplants That Are Surprisingly Easy To Care For

MENAFN - The Conversation) Humans have an innate connection to nature – a concept known called biophilia.

Studies have shown the biophilic connection we experience being surrounded by plants improves our mental state and may even slightly shorten hospital recovery rates. This connection has driven the desire for greenery throughout history, with the Victorians even renting rare houseplants to adorn their homes. However, just because we love houseplants does not mean we're good at looking after them.

Many people struggle to keep their houseplants alive. While some may put the demise of their beloved plants down to not having“green fingers”, houseplants are much easier to care for than we realise. In fact, the most common reason houseplants die is because we love them too much. While you may religiously follow a plant label's advice to water weekly, your home is in fact its own micro-climate. Where you put your houseplant has a huge impact on how much water it needs.

You also need to consider where your houseplant comes from. Understanding houseplant adaptions in their natural environments is the key to success.

Orchids

Orchids are a go-to plant for gifting with their glamorous colours and elaborate flower patterns. This beauty often gives the impression they are hard to care for. This is true for some orchids, but not the species commonly found in supermarkets: the phalaenopsis or moth orchids. Moth orchids are super easy to care for, and they need far less water than you might think.

This may seem strange until you realise many orchids are epiphytes. Epiphytes are plants that grow on trees, gaining most of their water and nutrients from mist in tropical rainforests. This explains why their roots are green – they have adapted to photosynthesise like leaves to make the most of the light through the tree canopy.

Instead, partially retire your watering can and place them in a bathroom where there is plenty of humidity. Only water if the roots are dry (more common in summer). Here they will thrive and produce beautiful blooms, which in the wild have evolved to attract a species of bee known as the Amegilla nigritar bee.

Bromeliads

Bromeliads have spiky leaves, giving the impression of colourful pineapples – a valid comparison given they are related. Bromeliads are epiphytes, so again they require little watering. Roots are used for anchorage, while water is absorbed via the leafy cups between their spike leaves. In the tropics, the cups create mini-ecosystems for insects and tiny frogs no bigger than your fingernail. Some frogs spend their entire life in the plant.

However, even with correct watering, bromeliads fade after flowering. Many people assume the plant is dying but this behaviour is completely normal. Bromeliads are monocarpic meaning the mother plant dies after flowering. Wait a little longer, and your bromeliad will soon produce baby plants (called pups) multiplying itself.

Swiss cheese plant

Swiss cheese plants are favoured for their perforated glossy leaves, adding tropical drama to your home. But they can end up with sad yellow or brown leaves if they don't get the right care.

Native to the humid rainforests of Mexico and Central America, the Swiss cheese plant lives up to its Latin name, Monstera deliciosa, of being a“monster”. Given the right conditions, this plant will often send out weird brown tendrils from its sprawling leaves.

The tendrils are in fact roots, more specifically aerial roots. They help the plant climb up trees to reach light in tropical rainforests. Research has even suggested its aerial roots are better at absorbing nutrients than the roots in the soil. Humidity is essential and misting the leaves will help your Swiss cheese plant grow even faster.

You could also add some liquid feed to your misting solution. If you are lucky you may even get flowers, which in the wild turn into edible fruits (hence“deliciosa,” denoting delicious edible fruit).

The Kentia palm

Palms are part of a huge family of culturally significant plants, with new species regularly being discovered. They may remind us of relaxing vacations, with our most popular being the Kentia palm (also known as a Howea palm).

They were introduced to the UK by the Victorians after being discovered on a tiny island in the South Pacific – the only place they grow wild. With their strap-like leaves they're great at growing in enclosed spaces. However, they often suffer from tip browning. This is because they are understory plants, growing under trees in rainforests. Avoid browning by placing them in the dappled shade of a hallway, and not the glaring sun of a window.

The poinsettia

To a plant lover, the arrival of poinsettia often signals Christmas, with their scarlet red leaves (yes, the red parts are leaves, not flowers).

But they can be a little temperamental, often shedding leaves as soon as we get them home. The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) originates from sunny Mexico. Draughty rooms and damp windowsills shrivel the velvety foliage. Put them in the centre of a warm room and your poinsettia won't just be for Christmas.

You may be able to recreate the scarlet foliage the following year by placing your poinsettia in total darkness for 10-14 hours a day for eight weeks before Christmas. You're trying to simulate the long cool nights it would actually experience in Mexico that trigger the plant to change colour.

So, next time you feel tempted to buy an elaborate houseplant, remember to take some time to get to learn where it comes from first. You're going to be living together, so getting to know it first is only polite.

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