Charlotte Pughe

Postdoctoral researcher in Horticulture, Nottingham Trent University

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I'm a postdoctoral scientist in Smart Horticulture at Nottingham Trent University. I research how controlled environments can be used to grow beautiful flowers more sustainably. Working alongside commercial growers, my research helps solve real-world challenges in the horticultural industry.

Prior to my role here, I worked as a horticulturalist at the University of Leicester Botanic Garden for two years, where I developed my passion for plants after completing my PhD in Materials Science at the University of Sheffield.

–present Postdoctoral researcher in Horticulture, Nottingham Trent University

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