As Australia's Rock 'N' Roll Outlaw, Angry Anderson Embodied The Appeal And Limitations Of Oz Rock

MENAFN - The Conversation) “I'm not a nice boy and I never was,” Angry Anderson sang on Rose Tattoo's 1978 debut album. It was an effective mission statement for one of Australian rock's most recognisable vocalists.

Gary“Angry” Anderson became a well known figure in Australian popular culture. As frontman of Rose Tattoo, he was central to the hard edged Oz Rock tradition that grew from Australia's pub circuit. In my research as a rock sociologist, Anderson is a key reference point for how listeners define Australian rock and its values.

Much of that influence came from how successfully Anderson built a public image as Australia's rock 'n' roll outlaw. Some parts of that image made him beloved. Others made him deeply divisive.

Both are part of the legacy he leaves behind, after his death aged 79.

From local acts to international success

Born in Melbourne in 1947, Anderson began performing in the early 1970s with the bands Peace, Power and Purity and Buster Brown. He moved to Sydney in 1976 to join Rose Tattoo as lead singer. Anderson's early career established his high energy stage presence and distinct, raw vocals.

Rose Tattoo released its debut album in 1978, and international success soon followed. By 1981, the band were touring Europe and appearing at England's Reading Festival. A United States tour followed the next year.

Their influence reached Guns N' Roses, who covered Nice Boys in 1986 and later asked Rose Tattoo to reunite for their 1993 Australian shows.

Anderson's fame branched outside of hard rock. He played Ironbar Bassey in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome in 1985 and King Herod in Australia's arena production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1992. My favourite example is his solo ballad Suddenly, used for Scott and Charlene's wedding on Neighbours.

After the episode aired in the United Kingdom, the song reached number three.

Rose Tattoo disbanded in 1987, briefly reunited in 1993, then reformed in 1998 and returned to recording with Pain in 2002. Their place in Australian rock history was formally recognised with induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2006.

Who gets to represent Oz Rock

Anderson's legacy was built through a masculine image Rose Tattoo embraced from the start. In his words, Rose Tattoo symbolised“the masculine violence of a tattoo coupled with the feminine beauty of a rose”.

Anderson emerged from an aggressive, male-dominated pub rock scene. In Oz Rock, toughness and working-class authenticity were valued at pub gigs.

Pubs had long been gendered spaces which excluded women. Until 1970 in Queensland, women were excluded by law.

The same gender hierarchy appeared in the music. Rose Tattoo's world is made up of boys, outlaws, fighters and mates. Women played a different role. Tramp, which Anderson co-wrote, reduces its female subject to sexual insults and availability to men. The band chose to rerecord it in 2020.

Women have always been a part of Australian rock, but representation influences who appears to belong. Songs like Tramp and the histories built around bands like Rose Tattoo centre male experience, influencing whose stories come to represent Australian rock to the wider public.

Anderson's public life complicates this representation. His record includes youth advocacy and charity work. In 1993, he was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for service to the community as a youth advocate. In 2010, he appeared before a federal parliamentary inquiry into violence affecting young Australians.

Supporting disadvantaged young Australians became an important part of Anderson's identity. As he moved into formal politics, ideas of protection broadened from specific groups to the Australian public. The question then became who Anderson believed to belong within this public.

In 2013, he stood for the National Party in the federal seat of Throsby. Three years later, he ran for the Senate with the Australian Liberty Alliance. The party proposed a ten year halt on resident visas for people from Islamic countries and withdrawing Australia from the United Nations Refugee Convention.

Anderson supported the immigration restriction and said Australia lacked policies to address what he called“Islamisation”.

Anderson later campaigned for No during the 2023 Voice referendum. He affirmed his commitment to Aboriginal people but wrote“mainstream Australians” were tired of being told that they were racist“by virtue of being Caucasian”.

A complicated legacy

As Australia's rock 'n' roll outlaw, Anderson embodied the appeal and limitations of Oz Rock. Its stories of rebellious toughness and mateship make Australian rock culturally distinct. They also centred a narrow image of who represents that culture.

Music history often turns complicated people into uncomplicated legends. Anderson is an important part of this history. His music shaped a sound and image that travelled far beyond the pubs where it began.

Anderson spent much of this career insisting that he was not a“nice boy”. Perhaps the fairest way to remember him is to not turn him into one.