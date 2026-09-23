Charlotte Markowitsch
- PhD Candidate in Popular Music Studies, RMIT University
As a third year PhD candidate at RMIT University, Charlotte is researching the status of rock in Australian popular culture. While Charlotte's work has previously investigated blues appropriations in contemporary popular rock music, her current research explores the rock canon and what positions rock to become understood and upheld as“the best of all time”. She is proud to be a member of the Music Industry Research Collective (MIRC).Experience
- –present PhD candidate in popular music studies, RMIT University
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